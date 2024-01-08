NBA Power Rankings 2023-24: Top 10 teams ft. Boston Celtics after Week 11

The first week of the new year has come and gone in the NBA. The playoff races are heating up and both the conferences are jam-packed tight in the standings, especially in the West.

The Dallas Mavericks had a solid week to open up the year. The Orlando Magic and New York Knicks got back on track.

The West features plenty of preseason title contenders like the Golden State Warriors, Phoenix Suns and LA Lakers on the outside looking in for guaranteed playoff spots. Could they make a surge late in the season after a rocky start to 2024?

Here are Sportskeeda’s updated NBA power rankings. How do things shake out heading into week 12?

NBA Power Rankings after Week 11

#10. New York Knicks

Last Week: Unranked

The Knicks made moves to try and push for a top spot in the East. The recent acquisition of OG Anunoby and Precious Achiuwa seems to be working.

New York is on a four-game winning streak. They are rumored to be in the market for another deal and could target an All-Star like Karl Anthony-Towns or Dejounte Murray. They continue to play well in the world’s most famous arena, with a 10-4 record at home. They are balanced with a top 15-rated defense and top ten-rated offense.

#9. Dallas Mavericks

Last Week: Unranked

The Mavericks are another team trending up. They have won their previous three. Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic excelled together in their last outing. The duo combined for 69 points in an impressive win against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Dallas continues to win with offense. They are tenth in offensive rating. They enjoy a faster, flowing style and are eighth in the league in pace.

#8. Orlando Magic

Last Week: Unranked

The Magic have struggled with injuries. Franz Wagner is out with an ankle injury suffered last week. Orlando did get Markelle Fultz back in the lineup for the first time since November.

They have navigated the health issues and pulled out two impressive tight wins against the Denver Nuggets and Atlanta Hawks this week. The gritty, young squad stifles teams with their fourth-rated defense.

#7. OKC Thunder

Last Week: 3

The Thunder continue to strive in the loaded West. They are powered by Shai Gilegeous-Alexander’s 31.5 points per game. He is the 4th leading scorer in the NBA.

OKC did suffer a setback this week with two losses to the Brooklyn Nets and Atlanta Hawks. They will get a chance to rebound against the Washington Wizards, one of the worst teams.

#6. LA Clippers

Last Week: 4

The Clippers came up just short against their hallway rival Lakers once again. The 106-103 loss was one of the few setbacks for the surging squad. They have won 14 of their last 17 and seem poised to contend for the West crown.

LA is figuring out how to feed their many mouths on offense. They are eighth in offensive rating and have four to five players in double figures nearly every night.

#5. Philadelphia 76ers

Last Week: 7

The Sixers continue to be one of the more consistent teams in the NBA this season. They have winning records home and away. The duo of Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey continues to be one of the most productive in the league.

Philly is coming off a tough week, though. They lost their last two in decisive fashion to the Knicks and Utah Jazz. Joel Embiid sat out the loss to Utah with knee swelling.

#4. Minnesota Timberwolves

Last Week: 2

The Timberwolves continue to top the Western Conference. They win with defense and are first in the league in defensive rating. They dominate at home with a 14-2 record.

Minnesota went .500 in their last ten. They have dropped three of four, including letting Doncic and Irving go off for 69 points in a loss to the Mavericks on Sunday.

#3. Milwaukee Bucks

Last Week: 6

Milwaukee has things to figure out defensively. They rank 19th in defensive rating and struggle to slow down guards. The Bucks lost three of their last four, including two to the Indiana Pacers.

Giannis Antetokounmpo continues to be an unstoppable force. He leads the third-ranked offense and is averaging 31.6 ppg and 11.5 rpg.

#2. Denver Nuggets

Last Week: 5

The Nuggets are coasting a bit this season but continue to remind teams they are the defending NBA champions. Nikola Jokic pulled off a miraculous buzzer-beating win over the Warriors. He then dominated the Pistons with just three shots and 16 assists.

When healthy, Denver is still the team to beat in the West. Jokic and Murray continue to look unstoppable when they’re on.

#1. Boston Celtics

Last Week: 1

The Celtics sport the best record in the league. When healthy, they have one of the most formidable scoring lineups. Boston ranks second in offensive rating. However, they get it done on both ends, as they are second in defensive rating as well.

Boston won eight of their last nine. They picked up two wins against the Utah Jazz and Indiana Pacers to close the week.