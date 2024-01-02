NBA Power Rankings 2023-24: Top 10 teams ft. LA Clippers Week 10

As we ring in the new year, NBA teams have had roughly 30 games to guage their season thus far. Some groups continue to build positive momentum, while others are trending in the wrong direction.

Right now, the Boston Celtics find themselves in the top spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They also hold the NBA's best overall record 26-6. Not far behind them is the Milwaukee Bucks, who currently sit 24-9 on the year.

Moving over to the Western Conference, the Minnesota Timberwolves continue to hold on to the No. 1 seed. Led by the league's best defense, they have jumped out to a 24-8 record. That said, the surging OKC Thunder are right on the heels in second place with a record of 22-9.

As we enter the 11th week of the NBA regular season, here is an updated look at power rankings.

NBA power rankings after Week 10

10) Miami Heat

Rounding out the top ten is the Miami Heat. After reaching the NBA Finals last year, Jimmy Butler and company have started the year 19-14.

Miami has a middle-of-the-pack offense, but their defense sits just outside the top ten. The Heat have been trending in the right direction as of late, winning four of their last six matchups.

9) Sacramento Kings

Next up is the Sacramento Kings, who are in fifth place in the Western Conference with a record of 19-12. They are riding high on a two-game win streak after taking down the Atlanta Hawks and Memphis Grizzlies.

The Kings are led by a pair of All-Stars in De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis. They've also gotten great production from Malik Monk, who is emerging as a possible Sixth Man of the Year candidate.

8) New Orleans Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans are another team building on a win streak at the moment. They sit just behind the Kings in the standings at 19-14.

Now back to full health, the Pelicans are starting to rack up wins. Along with winning their previous two games, they are 7-3 over their last ten. Brandon Ingram has been a star for them, averaging 23.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.5 assists.

7) Philadelphia 76ers

Despite being without Joel Embiid, the Philadelphia 76ers continue to hold one of the top spots in the Eastern Conference standings. They are currently in third place with a record of 22-10.

When everyone is in the lineup, the Sixers look like a legit contender. Embiid and Tyrese Maxey are playing at a high level, and Daryl Morey has put multiple good depth pieces around them. Along with having the NBA's third-best offense, the Sixers also have the No. 4 ranked defense.

6) Milwaukee Bucks

Defense continues to be a major question for them, but the Milwaukee Bucks are proving to be an unstoppable offensive machine. Led by Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard, they have jumped out to a 24-9 record.

The Bucks are coming off a loss to the Indiana Pacers, but are still 8-2 over their last ten games. If they ever figure out how to make things work on defense, they'll be a legitimate title favorite.

5) Denver Nuggets

Fresh off winning the NBA title last year, the Denver Nuggets are once again a top team in the West. They find themselves in third place, but are tied for the second-most wins in the league.

Led by a top ten offense and defense, Denver looks well on their way to contending again in 2024. Nikola Jokic is a major catalyst in the Nuggets' success as he is putting together another MVP season. The All-Star big man is averaging just shy of a triple-double at 25.7 points, 12.3 rebounds and 9.1 assists.

4) LA Clippers

By far one of the hottest teams in the league right now is the LA Clippers. Following their early struggles, the star-studded roster has turned things around in a huge way.

LA is 8-2 over their last ten, and is riding high on a three-game winning streak. Their 20-12 record is good for fourth place in the Western Conference. With Kawhi Leonard back from injury, the Clippers are in a good position to keep climbing in the standings.

3) OKC Thunder

As we enter January, the OKC Thunder continue to be one of the more impressive teams in the league this year. Led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren, they look ready to take a massive step forward in their rebuild.

The Thunder are only one-and-a-half games back of the Timberwolves in the standings. Defense has been a major catalyst in their success, as they are second in the NBA in defensive rating (110.3). Following their recent victory over the Brooklyn Nets, OKC is now winners of four straight.

2) Minnesota Timberwolves

Coming in at No. 2 is the team with the NBA's top defense, the Minnesota Timberwolves. Their work on that end of the floor is a big reason why they have started the year with a 24-8 record.

Their offense has struggled at times, but Anthony Edwards emerging as a superstar has helped cover up some issues. The former No. 1 pick is currently averaging 26.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.1 assists.

1) Boston Celtics

Landing in the top spot of these NBA power rankings is the Boston Celtics. They continue to look like a championship favorite with the league's best record at 26-6.

Following the trades for Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis, many agreed that Boston has the best starting five in the league. They have proven this on a nightly basis as they reamin head and shoulders above the competition. Along with the new additions increasing the team's ceiling, Jayson Tatum is playing like an MVP and Derrick White could be in conversations for an All-Star spot.