NBA Power Rankings 2023-24: Top 10 teams ft. LA Lakers and Indiana Pacers after Week 7

The 2023-24 NBA season is heating up, as well as the NBA Power Rankings. The brand-new In-Season Tournament ended with the LA Lakers on top. The NBA classic of games on Christmas Day is just weeks away. Teams are separating themselves into the contenders and pretenders.

Here are the power rankings for the NBA as we stand in mid-December. The top of both conferences is loaded this season. The top ten could easily flux as the season continues.

Some potential contenders like the Miami Heat, Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings are left out for now. The New York Knicks also dropped out of our top ten. These teams have all hit rough patches earlier in the season or dealt with injuries. They could all reemerge as top-ten teams later in the season.

NBA Power Rankings Week 7

Here is a look at Sportskeeda’s current top ten NBA power rankings. Read on for a surprising number one.

#10. Indiana Pacers (12-8) 5th in the East

NBA Power Rankings last week: Unranked

The Indiana Pacers are surging after their run to the final of the In-Season Tournament. Tyrese Haliburton emerged as a first-team All-NBA candidate this season. He is 13th in the league with 26.9 points and a league-leading 12.1 assists per game.

They are the highest-scoring team in the league. They are also first in offensive rating at 123.5. They leave a lot to be desired on the defensive end as they rank 28th in defensive rating.

#9. LA Lakers (14-9) 5th in the West

NBA Power Rankings last week: Unranked

The Lakers went undefeated in the inaugural In-Season Tournament. They won behind Anthony Davis’ 41 points and 20 rebounds. LeBron James added another award to his crowded trophy case and the Lakers seemed poised to contend for the title if they stay healthy.

They win with their defense. LA is seventh in defensive rating and holds opponents to 112.0 ppg (10th in the league). The Lakers are 22nd in offensive rating.

#8. Dallas Mavericks (13-8) 3rd in the West

NBA Power Rankings last week: Unranked

The Mavericks won their last two outings and are trending upwards. Kyrie Irving could miss some time with foot soreness. He suffered a contusion when Dwight Powell landed on him, but reports say he avoided anything serious.

The Mavericks defense needs some improvement. They are the 23rd-best team in defensive rating. The high-scoring duo of Luka Doncic and Irving has carried the team. Doncic is second in the league in scoring with 31.9 ppg. Dallas is fourth in the league in offensive rating at 118.8.

#7. Denver Nuggets (14-9) 4th in the West

NBA Power Rankings last week: #6

The defending champions have been a bit up-and-down the past month. Most of it is due to Jamal Murray missing time with leg injuries. They have dropped their last three games and did not advance to the knockout round of the In-Season Tournament. Murray is probable to return this week.

The Nuggets offense has dipped a bit without their usual starting lineup. They sit at 9th in offensive rating. They are still one of the more balanced teams in the league. They are 11th in defensive rating.

#6. Philadelphia Sixers (14-7) 4th in the East

NBA Power Rankings Last Week: 7th

The Sixers got back to winning ways after struggling without Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. Both players missed a few games due to illness and minor injuries. They have returned now and the Sixers won their last two games.

Maxey’s emergence has been one of the early headlines of the season. Embiid is back to his MVP level, leading the league in scoring with 33.3 ppg. Philly is 2nd in offensive rating and 15th in defensive.

#5. Milwaukee Bucks (15-7) 3rd in the East

NBA Power Rankings last week: #5

The Bucks are still figuring things out as Damian Lillard finds his place on the roster. However, things are trending in the right direction as they are 7-3 in their last ten. The Bucks fell to the Pacers in the semifinals of the In-Season Tournament. They will look to bounce back and keep pace in the East.

Milwaukee is one of the most dangerous offenses in the league. They are third in the league in offensive rating. They have struggled to defend teams, especially on the perimeter. Quick guards continue to blow by Lillard and his guard teammates. They sit 22nd in defensive rating.

#4. Orlando Magic (15-7) 2nd in the East

NBA Power Rankings last week: #4

The young Magic roster is playing above expectations. Their young core, built around Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero, continues to surge and assert themselves as serious playoff contenders. They are 8-2 in their last ten.

The Magic control games with their length and energy on defense. They are 2nd in defensive rating. Their offense still has room to grow. They are 16th in offensive rating.

#3. OKC Thunder (14-7) 2nd in the West

NBA Power Rankings last week: #3

The Thunder have stayed near the top of the West. They had a solid past few weeks and won seven of the last ten games.

OKC continues to succeed despite the situation of Josh Giddey and his recent on-court struggles. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads one of the best offenses in the league. This team is no slouch on defense, either. They are eighth in offensive rating and sixth in defensive rating.

#2. Boston Celtics (16-5) 1st in the East

NBA Power Rankings Last Week: #2

The Celtics have taken a slight step back without Kristaps Porzingis. He returned with 21 points in a win against the Knicks on Friday. Boston will try to distance themselves from the other East contenders.

They are 10-0 at home this season. The offense looks unstoppable at times when their lineup is fully healthy. Boston is sixth in offensive rating. Jrue Holiday has improved the defense, and they are third in defensive rating.

#1. Minnesota Timberwolves (17-4) 1st in the West

NBA Power Rankings last week: #1

Minnesota Timberwolves are the hottest team in the NBA. They have six in a row and nine of their last ten. Anthony Edwards is an All-NBA candidate. Rudy Gobert is back to his DPOY-ways in the regular season. They hold the best record in the league and could be poised for a surprising season if they stay consistent.

Minnesota is solid on both ends but wins with their defense. They are first in defensive rating at 106.2. They are first in points allowed as well at 105.2 ppg. The Timberwolves are 17th in offensive rating.