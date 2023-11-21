NBA Power Rankings 2023-24: Top 10 teams ft. Milwaukee Bucks and OKC Thunder after Week 4 

We are nearly a month into the 2023-24 NBA season, and it's nothing short of one of the most exciting campaigns in league history. The player participation, the In-Season tournament and the unpredictable nature of how things have played out have all contributed to this highly anticipated season.

With Week 4 of the year rounding up, it's time for a 2023-24 NBA Power Rankings update to see which teams have performed the best thus far. Akin to our rankings from Week 2 and Week 3, a major shakeup has highlighted this edition of our team power rankings.

The Philadelphia 76ers and Denver Nuggets have slipped up in this week's power rankings. Meanwhile, three teams are out of the top 10 list after underwhelming runs. Three teams make their way into the power rankings this time, with two of them making their debuts in the top 10.

2023-24 NBA Power Rankings Week 4: Top 10 Teams

The initial few weeks of the NBA Power Rankings were based on the teams' latest performances due to the lack of games. That changes this week as we now take into account the overall records and standings into consideration. Here's a look at the top 10 teams after Week 4 of the 2023-24 season.

#10 LA Lakers

Lakers' LeBron James in action

The LA Lakers were among our top 10 teams for the 2023-24 season when we released our pre-opening night NBA Power Rankings. But the Lakers were quickly out of the top 10 list in the first mid-season rankings after Week 2. The Lakers were streaky to start the season, but that has changed over the last week.

With three wins in their past four outings, LA looks more stable. Darvin Ham has tweaked his lineup and rotation by starting Cam Reddish instead of Austin Reaves. The move seems to have fared well thus far.

The Lakers' inefficient offense must improve, but their defense has been better, especially after Reddish's inclusion in the starting five. In Week 4, they posted a defensive rating of 107.5. The Lakers are 8-6 overall, placed sixth in the West.

#9 New Orleans Pelicans

Zion Williamson in action

The New Orleans Pelicans look like a completely different team over the last week. They have won three of their four games, with one ending in a one-point loss against the Western Conference leaders, Minnesota Timberwolves.

During this stretch, the Pelicans have the third-best net rating (15.6). The Pels had 122.5 offense and 106.9 defensive efficiencies, good for fourth and fifth-best in the NBA during this period. They have improved to 7-7 for the season and placed ninth in the West.

Their position in the standings doesn't reflect how well they have played in the last week. Not to mention that they faced the top four teams in the conference: the Mavericks, Nuggets, Timberwolves and the Kings. They blew the Mavs and the Kings by 21 and 36-point margins, respectively, while registering a five-point win over the defending champions Nuggets.

#8 Sacramento Kings

De'Aaron Fox celebrates beating the Lakers

The Sacramento Kings have sustained their form and gained a place in Week 4's NBA Power Rankings. The Kings went 3-1 in this stretch. Barring a 36-point mauling by the Pelicans in their last outing, Sacramento played exceptional basketball.

They scripted blowout wins over the LA Lakers, San Antonio Spurs and Dallas Mavericks before falling to New Orleans on the second night of a back-to-back. The loss to the Pelicans has severely impacted their offensive and defensive efficiency, but the Kings have been a much better two-way team. They are fifth in the West standings, holding an 8-5 record.

#7 Denver Nuggets

Nuggets' Nikola Jokic in action

The Denver Nuggets have slipped three places down to seventh in our latest NBA Power Rankings. Although they are second in the West with a 10-4 record, their performances of late haven't been convincing. They were 2-2 in Week 4, sustaining a dip on both ends of the floor. The Nuggets could only post a 110.5 offensive (21st) and 114.9 defensive (15th) efficiency.

Considering the standards they have set for themselves since the beginning of last season, it was a mediocre stretch for Michael Malone's team. Denver squeezed past the Clippers with a 111-108 win before dropping back-to-back games to the Pelicans and Cavaliers.

They recorded a close victory over the lowly Pistons in their latest outing. Nikola Jokic and Malone were ejected in the first half of that contest. The Nuggets sorely miss another All-Star caliber presence in Jamal Murray, who is out injured. Jokic has shouldered the load. But he desperately needs more help from others around him.

#6 Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid in action

The Philadelphia 76ers have experienced a five-place drop after a subpar Week 4 run where they went 2-2. They were on a roll with just one loss in the first three weeks, but the Sixers were exposed in the last four games.

The Sixers began the week with a two-game skid, dropping a high-scoring outing against the Indiana Pacers, followed by an embarrassing defeat to the Celtics without Jaylen Brown and Kristaps Porzings. Philadelphia revived themselves against underwhelming opponents like the Brooklyn Nets and Atlanta Hawks, registering blowout wins on both occasions.

Their offense was firing on all cylinders in those two wins. However, their defense has dipped. Philadelphia had a 117.2 defensive efficiency, 18th, during this stretch.

#5 Miami Heat

Jimmy Butler (R) in action

The Miami Heat have gained two places after sustaining their form from Week 3. The Heat continue to prove the critics wrong about their chances in this stacked Eastern Conference. Jimmy Butler's heroic efforts have been the highlight of their successful Week 4 run, which saw them go 3-1 and improve to 9-5 overall. The Heat are No. 4 in the conference standings.

They posted a 9.3 net rating (seventh) this past week behind a 119.8 offensive (seventh) and 113.4 defensive (ninth) efficiency rating. Miami secured wins against the Hornets, Nets and Bulls in Week 3. They lost to Chicago in their first of a two-game mini-series by a close margin despite starting the game on a 22-2 run.

#4 Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo in action

The Milwaukee Bucks have stormed into the latest edition of our NBA Power Rankings after missing out on Week 2 and 3 mentions. The Bucks have been dominant, to say the least, recording a 4-0 streak in Week 4 and 5-0 overall. The Bucks are third in the East with a 10-4 season record overall.

Damian Lillard is starting to find his grove, while Antetokounmpo is back at his MVP production after a slow start. The Bucks have the second-best net rating this past week (16.1). They had a 130.1 offensive and 114.1 defensive efficiency rating during this stretch. For the season, they are now up to No. 4 offensively (118.4 rating).

The Bucks ' 132-125 comeback win over the Dallas Mavericks was their highlight performance of the season. The other teams they steamrolled past were the Raptors, Hornets and Wizards.

#3 OKC Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in action

The young OKC Thunder team is peaking after Week 4, seeing them climb up four places in the latest NBA Power Rankings. The Thunder went on a 4-0 run during this stretch. OKC is up to third in the Western Conference, boasting the same record as the defending champions.

The Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren partnership has flourished so far, being a crucial contributor to the team's success. The Thunder had the best net rating in the NBA last week (25.5). They had the third-best offense with a 125.5 efficiency and the best defense with a 99.5 efficiency in Week 4.

OKC dismantled the Spurs, Trail Blazers and the Warriors in two consecutive games. The Thunder are the only team apart from the Boston Celtics to rank top 10 offensively and defensively after Week 4.

#2 Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum in action

The Boston Celtics have been the most consistent team since the get-go. They are the only team to feature in the top three of our NBA Power Rankings since our first dispatch. Boston's 3-1 run in Week 4 got them to the second spot from third in our latest power rankings.

The Celtics secured impressive wins over the Philadelphia 76ers, Toronto Raptors and Memphis Grizzlies (all on the road) before dropping one to the Charlotte Hornets in overtime. Nevertheless, they retained their top spot in the Eastern Conference and the NBA, improving their record to 11-3 during this period.

The Celtics are the only team in the top five on offense and defense through four weeks of action this NBA season, with a 117.6 offensive and 107.0 defensive ratings.

#1 Minnesota Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards in action

The Minnesota Timberwolves are cooking something special this season. Everything seems to be clicking at the right time for the Timberwolves, starting with Anthony Edwards' ascension to Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert's on-court fit. That sees them eclipse the top spot in our latest NBA Power Rankings.

The Timberwolves went 3-1 in Week 4, improving to 10-3 for the season and claiming the top spot in the Western Conference.

The hot start seems no fluke, as they have looked consistent on a game-to-game basis. The Timberwolves have continued to rely on their defense for their success thus far. They boast a 106.5 rating on that end of the floor.

Their offense needs some work, but that doesn't seem to be such an issue with the wins coming in consistently. They have made slight improvements over the last week, posting a 116.9 efficiency rating, the average for a top-10 offense this NBA season.