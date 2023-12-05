NBA Power Rankings 2023-24: Top 10 teams ft. New York Knicks and Denver Nuggets after Week 6

We are six weeks into the 2023-24 NBA season and it's been highly entertaining and unpredictable. But the ceiling of all teams seems to be getting filtered down every week. The league's best have maintained their strong records, while the underperforming teams haven't been able to right the ship.

Week 6 NBA Power Rankings are suggestive of that. There hasn't been much movement in the top 10 performers. There are marginal changes, with some teams gaining a few spots and others dropping a place or two.

A new entrant is replacing the struggling Miami Heat. The Boston Celtics and Minnesota Timberwolves continue to keep hold of the top two positions. Whether the T'Wolves have snatched the top spot again or not is something readers will have to find out once they read through the list.

Latest 2023-24 NBA Power Rankings after Week 6

Here's a look at the 2023-24 NBA Power Rankings after Week 6, featuring the league's top 10 teams.

#10 Sacramento Kings

Previous ranking: #9

Sacramento Kings' Domantas Sabonis

Sacramento went 2-2 in Week 5. It boasts an 11-8 record, good for fifth in the Western Conference. The Kings are coming off a disappointing exit from the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament. They looked poised to make it past the quarterfinals against underdogs New Orleans Pelicans after taking a 15-point lead in the first quarter.

However, it didn't take long for Mike Brown's men to give up control of the game and end their week on a losing note. The Kings could've jumped a spot or two with a win, but instead, they are on the brink of dropping out of the top 10 power rankings list, barring a positive week.

Sacramento's offense remains efficient with a 114.4 rating (14th), but their defensive woes have worsened as they are now 20th with a 115.1 efficiency.

#9 Phoenix Suns

Previous ranking #8

Suns' Kevin Durant reacts after a failed play

The Phoenix Suns surged into the top 10 of our NBA Power Rankings after going on a league-best winning streak of seven games. But it's been an underwhelming Week 6 for Kevin Durant and Co. The Suns lost twice in three games in that stretch, against the Raptors on Nov. 29 and the Nuggets on Dec. 1.

The team remains reliant on its superstars, which hasn't proved a successful method for contenders in recent years. The situation could be worse for Phoenix as all their three superstars, Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal, have been injury-prone.

Booker missed another game last week with an ankle injury. Beal remains out with a back problem. Durant has managed to stay available. But his presence alone hasn't been decisive. The Suns boast a 117.1 offensive rating, good for eighth and a 114.0 defensive rating (18th). They are 12-8, positioned fourth in the West.

#8 New York Knicks

Previous ranking: Unranked

Jalen Brunson and the Knicks have been on a roll

The New York Knicks have been flirting with a spot among our NBA Power Ranking over the last week. They finally make it after Week 5. The Knicks have improved to 12-7, following a three-game winning streak in Week 5. They are fifth in the Eastern Conference.

The Knicks have handled business against teams they are supposed to be better than. That's critical considering the growth of lottery teams like the Orlando Magic and Indiana Pacers. These wins come in handy in April.

The Knicks look like Tom Thibodeau's team again, hanging their hats on defense, boasting a 109.0 efficiency, the third-best. Their offense has also improved a tad at 114.8, good for 12th in the league.

Jalen Brunson's ascension into an undisputed elite point guard has contributed to the team's success.

#7 Philadelphia 76ers

Previous ranking: #4

Sixers went 0-2 in Week 6

The Philadelphia 76ers had an underwhelming Week 6 as they went 0-2. Joel Embiid missed both games due to illness. Tyrese Maxey missed the last one against the Celtics. The Sixers dropped to 12-7 (fourth in the East).

The 76ers put up a good fight against the Celtics, though. Without their three best players in Embiid, Maxey and Kelly Oubre Jr., the Sixers nearly edged past a relatively healthy Celtics team at TD Garden. However, they ran out of steam down the stretch.

The Sixers' offense remains top-notch as they are second with a 119.8 efficiency. They have dropped off on defense, with a 112.7 rating. Philadelphia was among four teams to boast a top-10 offense and defense until Week 5.

#6 Denver Nuggets

Previous ranking: #5

Nikola Jokic in action for the Nuggets

The defending champions, Denver Nuggets, went 2-1 in Week 6. Denver started the three-game stretch with wins over the Houston Rockets and Phoenix Suns. They also saw Jamal Murray return against Houston. But he didn't play the next two games.

The Nuggets failed to sustain this momentum against the Sacramento Kings, losing 123-117. Their record improved to 14-7, as they moved to third in the Western Conference.

The Nuggets' offense dropped marginally to 117.0 efficiency, but they are still ninth. Their defense has improved, though, as they are 11th with a 112.4 rating. Despite Murray missing the last two games, his return could see the Nuggets continue to rediscover their form.

#5 Milwaukee Bucks

Previous ranking: #7

Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Milwaukee Bucks' performances haven't always looked promising. But getting wins has helped the team make steady progress in our NBA Power Rankings. The Bucks improved to 14-6, good for third in the Eastern Conference.

They went 3-1 in Week 6 with two wins and a loss. The wins came against conference rivals, the Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks, while their loss came against the depleted Chicago Bulls. That raised concerns over the Bucks' dismal defense.

After being among the top 10 defensive teams since turning into a contender, Milwaukee is 21st in defensive ratings with a 115.1 efficiency. The offense continues to make waves with a 118.0 efficiency, the fourth-best in the NBA.

#4 Orlando Magic

Previous ranking: #6

Magic's Franz Wagner

The Orlando Magic continue their surge in the latest NBA Power Rankings after gaining two spots after Week 6. The Magic tied the franchise record for longest winning streak with nine games after recording consecutive wins to start last week's three-game stretch.

Orlando's streak ended with a dismal 129-101 loss against the Brooklyn Nets. However, it's bound to happen to any winning team in the NBA. The Magic still look solid and potent to sustain their hot start. They improved to 14-6 after Week 6.

The Magic have continued to impress with their defense, boasting a 109.3 defensive rating. Their offense is rated 113.7, good for 15th.

#3 OKC Thunder

Previous Ranking: #3

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in action for OKC

The OKC Thunder have proved themselves as a legitimate playoff contender to many after keeping their place among the top two teams in the Western Conference. With two wins in three games over the past week, the Thunder improved to 13-6.

The Thunder lost 106-103 to the Timberwolves in a top-of-the-table clash but bounced back strongly with consecutive wins, a blowout over the LA Lakers and a close encounter against the Dallas Mavericks.

The Thunder maintain their position as one of the two teams' top five offensively and defensively. They boast a 117.9 offensive and 109.5 defensive efficiency, both fifth in the league.

#2 Boston Celtics

Previous ranking: #1

Celtics' Jayson Tatum in action

The Boston Celtics have dropped a spot after being outplayed by the Minnesota Timberwolves over the past week. The Celtics went 2-1. They were nearly upset by the shorthanded Philadelphia 76ers without Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey at home.

The Celtics couldn't avoid one against the Pacers last game, though. The C's also exited the NBA In-Season Tournament following the loss. Boston is among the only two teams left in the league, with a top-10 offense and defense.

It is 10th offensively with a 116.7 efficiency and second defensively with a 108.2 rating. Boston is 15-5, second behind the Timberwolves for the best record in the NBA.

#1 Minnesota Timberwolves

Previous ranking: #2

Anthony Edwards in action

The Minnesota Timberwolves are back atop the NBA Power Rankings after swapping positions with the Boston Celtics last week. The Timberwolves went 3-0 in Week 6. They were the only team with a 100% record in that span.

They own a league-best 15-4 record. The Timberwolves proved their mettle as a deep and well-rounded team after managing two wins without their best player, Anthony Edwards. He also missed the clutch moments of their 106-103 victory over the OKC Thunder following a hip injury.

The T'Wolves have continued relying on their league-best uber-efficient 106.7-rated defense for consistency. Their offense is 18th with a 113.2 efficiency, but still serviceable.