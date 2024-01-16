NBA Power Rankings 2023-24: Top 10 teams ft. OKC Thunder after Week 12

The NBA Power Rankings feature an updated list of elite teams in the league based on how they are faring after a week of basketball action. What makes the list exciting is that it constantly changes. However, certain teams have maintained consistency since the start of the season and have not strayed too low in the power rankings.

Maintaining a high level of consistency throughout an 82-game season is no easy task. It is a test of character for a team and is a great way to develop winning habits that will need to come through once the postseason arrives.

This article takes a look at the top 10 teams in the latest NBA Power Rankings list after Week 12.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Top 10 teams in NBA Power Rankings after Week 12

10) Miami Heat

Miami Heat

Listed at number 10 is the Miami Heat, who are in fifth place (24-16 record) in the Eastern Conference standings. Despite not having Jimmy Butler in a couple of games due to a foot injury, they are still one of the best teams in the league, which is evident in their recent showing. They have gained excellent production from role players like Josh Richardson and Jaime Jaquez Jr.

Meanwhile, Bam Adebayo remains an important piece to the team's success in one of his best seasons yet. Averaging 21.7 points and 10.7 rebounds per game, Adebayo's impact has been incremental to the team's success.

9) Indiana Pacers

Indiana Pacers

The Indiana Pacers hold the ninth spot on this NBA Power Rankings list. Despite Tyrese Haliburton's foot injury last January 8, 2024, against the Boston Celtics, this Pacers unit remains headstrong and competitive. They have three out of their last five games and are in sixth place (23-17 record) in the Eastern Conference standings.

Players such as Bruce Brown, Buddy Hield and Benedict Mathurin have more than stepped up to the challenge amid Haliburton's absence.

8) Philadelphia 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers

A 3-7 record without Sixers star Joel Embiid is a rough stretch, but the Philadelphia 76ers are still in a good place when it comes to their conference standing. The team is in third place (25-13 record), with Tyrese Maxey having a career year. Averaging 26.1 points and 6.6 assists per game, the 76ers guard has shown that he is more than ready for a bigger role this season.

Moreover, the defense remains intact with a 111.0 defensive rating, which ranks it third in the entire league.

7) Milwaukee Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks are in an interesting position this season as they are seventh in the NBA Power Rankings list. They remain the second-ranked offense (121.1 rating) in the league but rank 19th defensively (116.3 rating). The tandem of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard has been incredible on a couple of occasions but has yet to reach its full potential.

The Bucks' impressive 33-point victory against the Boston Celtics last Thursday has been the best they have looked defensively. It could be a standard they will try to build upon as the season progresses.

6) New Orleans Pelicans

New Orleans Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans are ranked sixth on this NBA Power Rankings list. Despite some inconsistent showings from their stars, Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram, the Pelicans have still honed in on their defensive identity to secure ball games in the process. They are the seventh-ranked defense (112.3 rating) in the league.

As of now, the Pelicans are in seventh place (24-17 record) in the Western Conference standings.

5) LA Clippers

LA Clippers

Moving to fifth on the NBA Power Rankings list are the LA Clippers. This ball club has turned their lowly 3-7 start as a driving force to get better. From how they have played recently, the team looks to have figured out each player's role on the roster. With Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and James Harden playing at their absolute best, the team is a nightmare matchup for anybody in the league.

The Clippers have the sixth-ranked offense (119.0 rating) and the 13th-ranked defense (113.7 rating) in the league.

4) Minnesota Timberwolves

Minnesota Timberwolves

Fourth on the NBA Power Rankings list are the Minnesota Timberwolves, who have been one of the best surprises this season. After getting bounced out in the first round of the 2023 Playoffs, the Timberwolves have tapped into their defensive potential and turned it into their main identity as a unit.

Despite not being considered an offensive juggernaut (114.0 rating), they are still the number-one-ranked defense (108.4 rating) in the NBA. It also helps when the team has an intimidating twin-tower presence at the rim in Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns.

3) Denver Nuggets

Denver Nuggets

Coming third on the NBA Power Rankings list are the reigning 2023 NBA champions, the Denver Nuggets. Led by the dominant nature of Nikola Jokic, the Nuggets remain an elite ball club that can still make another deep playoff run. Despite losing some of their main bench pieces (Bruce Brown and Jeff Green), the starters have still done their job to remain a good basketball team.

The Denver Nuggets are in third place (28-13 record) in the Eastern Conference standings.

2) Boston Celtics

Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics, who are second in the NBA Power Rankings, started their season strong and have not looked back since. After a disappointing 33-point loss to the Milwaukee Bucks last Thursday, the Celtics bounced back with a quality 32-point win against the Houston Rockets last Thursday night.

The eye test and the production on the court speak for themselves. The Boston Celtics are one of the best offensive and defensive teams in the league. They hold the second-best defense (110.6 rating) and the third-best offense (120.5 rating) in the NBA.

1) OKC Thunder

OKC Thunder

Lastly, the OKC Thunder holds the number one spot on this NBA Power Rankings list. Similar to the Celtics, this Thunder unit prides itself on playing offense and defense at a highly competitive level.

Led by MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the team has been a force to be reckoned with. He has been having a career year with rookie Chet Holmgren and standout role players, such as Luguentz Dort and Jalen Williams, contributing.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!