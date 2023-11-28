NBA Power Rankings 2023-24: Top 10 teams ft. Phoenix Suns and Orlando Magic after Week 5

The NBA Power Rankings are back after the conclusion of Week 5 of the 2023-24 season. The list has stabilized, with teams playing enough games to determine their weekly ranking.

The top five teams seem to have established their firm presence, but the rest of the list continues to see several shakeups. Two new entrants have made their way into the top 10. Eight of the top 10 teams have interchanged positions.

The Boston Celtics and Minnesota Timberwolves are trailed by the Philadelphia 76ers and Denver Nuggets after a shaky past few games. The LA Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans find themselves out of the list again.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2023-24 NBA Power Rankings Week 5: Top 10 Teams

Week 5's rankings are determined based on the teams' season performances, with some weightage given to their recent form. Let's dive into the top 10 teams in the latest 2023-24 NBA Power Rankings.

#10 Miami Heat

Previous Ranking: #5

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra

The Miami Heat have dropped five places after an underwhelming two-game skid to end Week 5. However, they remain three games over the .500 mark with a 10-7 record. The Heat recorded an impressive 129-96 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers before losing 100-98 to the New York Knicks despite holding a 20-point advantage.

Expand Tweet

They lost 112-97 to the Brooklyn Nets the following game. The Heat's offense has misfired for two consecutive outings, but their defense was elite. Miami is eighth in the defensive ratings (110.0 efficiency) and 19th on offense for this NBA season with a 112.1 efficiency.

#9 Sacramento Kings

Previous Ranking: 8

Sacramento's De'Aaron Fox

The Sacramento Kings have consistently been in the eighth or ninth spot in the power rankings over the last two weeks. They have been excellent when winning but just as disappointing when they can't get going. Week 5 summed up their season perfectly.

The Kings began the week with a 117-112 loss against the New Orleans Pelicans, their second in a row. But the Kings were quick to bounce back. They registered their best win over Western Conference leaders, the Minnesota Timberwolves. Sacramento won the game 124-111.

Expand Tweet

Sacramento is 9-6 on the year, with a 113.6 offensive (12th) and 113.4 defensive (17th) efficiency.

#8 Phoenix Suns

Previous ranking: Unranked

Devin Booker in action

The Phoenix Suns are the hottest team, alongside the Orlando Magic. The Suns are on a seven-game winning streak, three coming in the last week. Devin Booker's return has done the trick for the team.

Phoenix's stock increased the last week after it registered a 3-0 run, with wins over the Golden State Warriors (123-115), Memphis Grizzlies (110-89) and the New York Knicks (116-113). The win over the Knicks came on the road without an injured Kevin Durant.

Expand Tweet

Devin Booker hit a clutch go-ahead fadeaway 3-pointer to ensure the Suns' losing streak didn't end. The Suns have a 118.0 offensive (fifth) and 113.8 defensive efficiency (18th). They are now 11-6 on the year, placed fourth in the West standings.

#7 Milwaukee Bucks

Previous Ranking: 4

Milwaukee Bucks stars Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard

With seven wins in the last eight games, the Milwaukee Bucks have been on a roll. However, the quality of their performances hasn't always been clinical. Despite being 12-5 on the season, there are concerns about the Bucks. The Bucks went 2-1 this past week. They were close to going 0-3.

Milwaukee lost 119-116 to the Celtics after trailing the game by 21 points. The Bucks never led at any point. Milwaukee then engaged in a scoring contest with the lowly Washington Wizards, squeezing past them with a 131-128 win.

It needed a career-high 39-point effort from Brook Lopez to grab that win. The Bucks' last game ended in a 108-102 victory against the Portland Trail Blazers at home, but that came after they trailed by 26 points.

Expand Tweet

The Bucks have posted a 117.8 offensive and (seventh) and 115.0 defensive (20th) efficiency. Their over-reliance on offense sees them ranked below six teams in the latest NBA Power Rankings.

#6 Orlando Magic

Previous Ranking: Unranked

Enter caption

The Orlando Magic seem to have entered the final stage of their rebuild. Orlando is tied for the longest winning streak in the 2023-24 NBA season with the Suns at 7-0. The Magic have improved to 12-5, moving to the second spot in the East. They continued their fine run with wins over the Nuggets (124-119), Celtics (113-96) and Hornets (130-117) in the last week.

Expand Tweet

The wins over title favorites like Denver and Boston put Orlando on the map. It is ranking fifth in net rating (5.6). The Magic have hung their hats on defense, boasting a 107.0 rating, good for the third-best in the NBA. Orlando's offense is a work in progress, with a 112.6 efficiency, but it seems to be doing just enough to get the desired results.

#5 Denver Nuggets

Previous ranking #7

2x MVP Nikola Jokic

The Denver Nuggets endured a rough stretch in Week 4. They seem to have bounced back before entering Week 6. The Nuggets' lack of depth was showing amid their 1-4 run between Week 4 and Week 5.

Denver lost 124-119 to Orlando in their opening game of Week 5. They sustained a listless performance against Houston, losing that contest 105-86. The Nuggets made a comeback against the struggling Spurs with a 132-120 win. They followed it up with their best victory of the season against the Clippers.

Expand Tweet

The Nuggets won despite missing Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon. Reggie Jackson and De'Andre Jordan detonated for season-best performances against a healthy Clippers team. The Nuggets finished the week 2-2, improving to 12-6 on the year.

Denver boasts a 115.6 offensive (10th) and 110.9 defensive (ninth) rating in the 2023-24 NBA season. It is one of four teams ranked in top five offensively, defensively and in net ratings.

#4 Philadelphia 76ers

Previous ranking: #6

Joel Embiid scores over Anthony Davis

The Philadelphia 76ers have climbed up two spots after a rough stretch. They went 2-2 last week. Philly seemed to be sliding further in the power rankings after losing 122-119 to the Cavaliers and 112-99 to the Timberwolves. But they didn't slip up further, registering a 127-123 win over the Thunder and a record 138-94 mauling against the Lakers.

Expand Tweet

The Sixers improved to 12-5 on the year. They are second on offense with a 120.2 offensive rating and 10th defensively with a 111.6 rating. The Sixers are among the four teams in the NBA to rank in the top five of offensive, defensive and net ratings.

#3 OKC Thunder

Previous ranking: #3

Chet Holmgren warming up

The OKC Thunder seem more believable as playoff contenders after every week. The Thunder went 1-1 in Week 5. They are 11-5 on the season, keeping their place in the second spot of the West standings. The Thunder began the week by extending their winning streak to six games with a 116-102 win.

However, they endured a 127-123 loss in their previous outing to the Philadelphia 76ers. OKC keeps its spot in our latest NBA Power Rankings. But that could change ahead of their grueling schedule over the next week.

Expand Tweet

The Thunder must maintain their 117.9 offensive and 109.6 defensive efficiency to sustain this promising run and elevate their chances of securing a trip to the NBA playoffs.

#2 Minnesota Timberwolves

Previous Ranking: #1

Anthony Edwards in action

Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves have managed to keep their lead atop the West standings, but not our NBA Power Rankings. The Timberwolves were 2-1 last week. They did well, but the only loss against the Sacramento Kings saw them lose the top spot to the league-leading Celtics.

The Timberwolves opened the week with a 112-99 blowout win over the Sixers. They lost 124-111 to the Kings before bouncing back with a 119-97 demolition of the struggling Grizzlies. The Timberwolves improved to 12-4 during this stretch. They are a game ahead of the second-placed Thunder and third-placed Denver in the standings.

Expand Tweet

Minnesota continues to impress defensively with a 106.8 defensive efficiency (second). Its offense improved a tad and is at 113.2 efficiency, the 13th-best in the NBA.

#1 Boston Celtics

Previous Ranking: #2

Jayson Tatum in action

The Boston Celtics retain the top spot in this week's NBA Power Rankings. The Celtics went 2-1 in Week 5. They improved to a league-best 13-4 record. Boston tipped off with a 119-116 win over rivals, the Milwaukee Bucks. They led that game by 21 points.

The Celtics suffered a shock defeat against the Magic, losing that contest 113-96. They were without starting point guard Jrue Holiday in that game. Boston's offensive struggles pulled down the team's morale on defense. Nevertheless, the Celtics bounced back with a 113-103 win over the Atlanta Hawks.

Expand Tweet

The Celtics scripting that win without the injured Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis made that victory more commendable. It helped bolster their stock in this week's NBA Power Ranking. The Celtics have a 116.2 offensive and 107.5 defensive rating. They boast a league-best 8.6 net rating.