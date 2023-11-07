NBA Power Rankings 2023-24: Top 5 DPOY candidates ft. Anthony Davis after Week 2

The NBA awards like DPOY are ripe for debate all season long. It’s early in the season so far, but the race for NBA Defensive Player of the Year is already heating up. Jaren Jackson Jr. is out to defend his title.

The top of the list is filled with some familiar names and some youngsters are on the rise. Jackson Jr. may be the favorite once again, but it will not be easy to go back-to-back.

Let’s take a look at five of the top candidates to win DPOY this season. We will use the five players with the current lowest odds to win the award. Odds are according to DraftKings sportsbook.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Top 5 NBA DPOY candidates

#5 - Rudy Gobert, Minnesota Timberwolves (10/1)

Rudy Gobert

Gobert is a three-time winner of the award. In 2021, he became the fourth player in league history to win the honor thrice. He is likely on this list due to his past success.

Gobert is a much better defender during the pace of regular season games. He is part of the towering front line of Minnesota alongside Karl Anthony-Towns.

He is averaging 2.2 blocks per game so far this season, ranking seventh and grabbing 12.3 boards per game, which is fifth best in the league.

#4 - Anthony Davis, LA Lakers (+900)

Anthony Davis

Davis is off to a hot start for the Lakers. Many thought it could be an MVP-type season for Davis this year due to the age and minutes restrictions of LeBron James. James has not taken that expected step back but Davis is still off to a productive start.

He has also had to carry a large load as the Lakers have dealt with many injuries, especially amongst their bigs.

Davis is scoring at an efficient rate but is also bringing it on the defensive end. He leads the league with 3.3 bpg. He is also sixth in rebounding with 12.0 rpg.

#3 - Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs (+900)

Victor Wembanyama

The young superstar is living up to the hype. He is making unreal layups and hitting 3-pointers as advertised.

However, he is also using his insane frame to impact the game on defense. He has made a few highlight blocks on the perimeter. The hype is growing and is likely contributing to the +900 number a bit but he is averaging 2.6 blocks per game.

#2 - Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers (+800)

Evan Mobley

Mobley is a growing candidate to claim DPOY. He finished third in voting last season. He could ascend with his current pace.

He is averaging 11.6 rpg, seventh best in the NBA. He is fifth in the league in blocks with 2.3 per game. His numbers could dip a bit with the return of Jarrett Allen from injury.

#1 - Jaren Jackson Jr., Memphis Grizzlies (+800)

Jaren jackson Jr.

Jackson Jr. is the favorite to claim the DPOY title. He has not had much competition from his new teammate Marcus Smart. He also has a lot more responsibilities as a big man in the absence of Steven Adams.

The Grizzlies have struggled without Ja Morant. Their poor record could affect Jackson’s odds for the award. His rebounding numbers are a bit slow this season too. He is 41st in the league with 7.6 rpg. He is blocking shots at an excellent rate, with 2.3 per game.