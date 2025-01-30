NBA Power Rankings 2024-25: Top 10 teams after Week 14 Ft. Phoenix Suns and New York Knicks

We're just a couple of weeks away from the NBA's trade deadline. And with the way some teams have struggled lately, they will most likely be sellers and move on from some of their best players.

Likewise, teams on the outside looking in, such as the Phoenix Suns, will most likely be very aggressive to try and get another star, knowing it could end up being a season-changing move.

That's, of course, assuming they keep playing the way they've played lately. Just like them, multiple teams have been among the best in the league over the past week or so.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

With that in mind, here are the top 10 teams in the league right now.

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

NBA Power Rankings after Week 14 of the 2024-25 season

#10. Phoenix Suns

Mike Budenholzer's team has finally started to click again. They're now 24-22 and at the ninth spot in the West.

They need to improve on the glass, though, as they rank 25th in rebounding at just 42.5 per game.

#9. Minnesota Timberwolves

It took them a while, but it seems like the Minnesota Timberwolves are finally straightening the course of the ship. Even so, there are still rumors about Julius Randle's future with the team.

Nonetheless, the Timberwolves have won seven of their last 10 games, and they're the kind of team no one will want to meet in a win-or-go-home scenario in the Play-in Tournament.

#8. Los Angeles Lakers

JJ Redick has done a solid job in his first year in charge of the LA Lakers. They've won six of their last 10 games and are sitting seven games above .500 in sixth place in the Western Conference.

They've taken great care of the basketball, turning the ball over just 12.8 times per game, which is the seventh-best in the league. On the downside, they've knocked down the fewest 3-pointers at just 529.

#7. Indiana Pacers

The Indiana Pacers are regaining their form from last season. Led by Tyrese Haliburton's elite playmaking, Rick Carlisle's team is now sixth in the Eastern Conference.

They've won eight of their last 10 games, which is tied for the best record in the league during that span. They've done so by logging the fourth-highest field goal percentage in the league (49.1%).

#6. Memphis Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies continue to be one of the deadliest home teams in the entire league. So far, they've gone 19-5 at home. On the downside, they're just 12-11 away from home.

The Grizzlies are the third-best team in the Western Conference, and they've gone 7-3 in their last 10 games. The Knicks just ended their six-game winning streak on Monday.

#5. Boston Celtics

The reigning NBA champions have been up and down this season. Even so, Joe Mazzulla's team continues to be a force to be reckoned with, as they can beat anybody when they're at their best.

The Boston Celtics are 33-15 for the season and have won six of their last 10 games. They lead the league in 3-pointers made at 852, even though they're shooting the 12th-highest 3-point percentage in the league (36.5%).

#4. New York Knicks

Tom Thibodeau's team has been on an absolute tear lately. They've won five games in a row, including three consecutive wins against Western Conference foes.

The Knicks have put up 143, 143 and 122 points in their last three wins. To make things more interesting, Mitchell Robinson still hasn't been cleared to make his season debut.

#3. Houston Rockets

Even with Jabari Smith Jr. on the shelf with an injury, Ime Udoka's Houston Rockets continue to be one of the teams to beat in the league. Their physicality and defense have been smothering.

The Rockets are No. 2 in the West with a 32-14 record and a league-best 8-2 record in their last 10 games. That includes back-to-back wins against the best team in the East.

#2. Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers have hit a bit of a slump. With injuries to Dean Wade, Isaac Okoro, Caris LeVert and Evan Mobley, they've gone 5-5 in their last 10 games.

Even so, they were so dominant early in the season that they still have the best record in the league at 38-9. They also lead the league in 3-point shooting percentage at 39.3%.

#1. Oklahoma City Thunder

Last but not least, we find the Oklahoma City Thunder. Mark Daigneault's team is right back at the top after winning seven of their last 10 games and sitting on a 37-9 record.

They average the fewest turnovers per game (11.3) and have the second-best assist-to-turnover ratio (2.3). Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 32.5 points per game on 52.8% shooting, and they're doing all of this without Chet Holmgren.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback