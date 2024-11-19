NBA Power Rankings 2024-25: Top 10 teams after Week 4 ft. Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors 

It's been a month since the 2024-25 NBA season began. Coming into the season, several fan-favorite teams were expected to perform similarly to last year. However, some unexpected teams burst onto the scene and are proving to be worthy contenders this season. Some are expected to be in the power rankings, while others are quite a surprise.

Here's a closer look at the top 10 teams who have dominated the NBA after Week 4.

NBA Power Rankings after Week 4 of 2024-25 season

#10. Sacramento Kings

The Sacramento Kings did solid work in Week 4 of the 2024-25 NBA season. Sacramento notched a 3-2 record and beat the Phoenix Suns twice. At one point of the season, the Suns were sitting on top of the Western Conference.

The newfound trio of Domantas Sabonis, De'Aaron Fox and DeMar DeRozan are slowly finding their stride. However, with DeRozan and Sabonis out due to injury, it'll be curious to see if Fox can lead his team through Week 5.

#9. Memphis Grizzlies

Despite not having Ja Morant by their side in Week 4, the Memphis Grizzlies did a decent job as they went 2-2 without their star point guard. Jaren Jackson Jr. was watching out for the team. Against the Washington Wizards, the big man scored 39 points to secure the win before putting up 32 points against the Golden State Warriors in their first NBA Cup game of the season.

However, given how Morant won't be around for a while due to his hip injury, it'll be interesting to see how far Jackson Jr. can lead the Grizzlies.

#8. New York Knicks

The New York Knicks aren't necessarily having the season fans hoped they would. Nevertheless, they are one of the best teams who could win this year's NBA Cup. In Week 4, the Knicks had a couple of group stage games. One against the Philadelphia 76ers and another against the Brooklyn Nets. New York won both games, which is a good sign as they aim to win the Cup.

#7. Orlando Magic

One of the more surprising entries is the Orlando Magic. Ever since tearing his right oblique, the Magic had to learn how to play without Paolo Banchero in the lineup. While it seemed like a tall order, it appears that head coach Jamahl Mosley has figured out the perfect rotation for his squad.

Week 4 has been a huge success for Orlando. They went on a four-game winning streak and won both NBA Cup group stage games. Franz Wagner is leading the charge, filling in for Banchero who'll remain out of the lineup indefinitely.

#6. LA Lakers

Despite appearing to revert to their old ways in Weeks 2 and 3, the LA Lakers seem to have finally adjusted to head coach JJ Redick's leadership. The Lakers are undefeated in Week 4 and notched their first victory in the group stage games of the NBA Cup.

The duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis is looking stronger than ever with the way they performed last week. James notched four consecutive triple-double performances for the first time in his career. As for Davis, he remains consistent as he continues to provide MVP numbers for the Lakers.

#5. Houston Rockets

Another surprising entry is the Houston Rockets. Looking at their roster, they don't have any All-Stars in their team. Nevertheless, they've been pulling off huge victories of late and went undefeated in Week 4. Thanks to their five-game winning streak, the Rockets are now sitting third in the West.

#4. OKC Thunder

Similarly to last year, the OKC Thunder remain consistent among the top teams in their conference. They went 3-1 in Week 4 and beat the Phoenix Suns in their NBA Cup game. As expected, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is leading the charge for the Thunder. The star guard is notably putting the team on his back, especially with Chet Holmgren out due to injury.

#3. Boston Celtics

Despite being the defending champions, the Boston Celtics aren't on top of the list, even though Week 4 was pretty solid overall for the Celtics. However, the Atlanta Hawks managed to pull off an upset victory over them in their first NBA Cup game of the season. Boston went 3-1 last week and will aim to do better in Week 5.

#2. Golden State Warriors

Even though Klay Thompson is no longer in The Bay area, the Golden State Warriors have proven to be huge threats in the West this season. They are currently sitting on top of their conference and went undefeated in Week 4. The new combo of Steph Curry and Buddy Hield has proven to be effective so far.

#1. Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers remain the best team so far this season as they continue their undefeated streak. The Cavs have a 15-0 record and it appears that no one can put a stop to them. However, they'll be put to the test in Week 5 as they prepare to face the defending champions, the Boston Celtics, in their second NBA Cup game.

