NBA Power Rankings 24-25: Top 10 teams after Week 22 ft. Boston Celtics and LA Lakers

The 2024-25 NBA season has almost reached its conclusion. Most teams only have around 10 games left, with a handful of them getting a couple more because of the Play-In Tournament.

Teams peaking at the right time will enter the playoffs with some strong momentum. Others, unfortunately, chose the absolutely worst time to deflate and show their flaws.

With just a couple of weeks left in the NBA regular season, we're going to take a deep look into the current picture and talk about the top 10 teams in the league after Week 22.

NBA Power Rankings after Week 22 of the 2024-25 season

#10, LA Lakers

The LA Lakers have endured a tough stretch lately, winning just four of their last 10 games. Their much-improved defense was nowhere to be found last week, but they're still a force to be reckoned with.

They're No. 4 in the Western Conference, and any team featuring the likes of Luka Doncic and LeBron James is a legitimate contender. They control their own destiny to have homecourt advantage in the first round.

#9, New York Knicks

The New York Knicks are getting by without Jalen Brunson, who's out with an ankle injury. However, as good as they've been for most of the season, they can't get far in the playoffs if their star is banged up.

They've been the No. 3 team in the Eastern Conference for most of the campaign, but they've struggled to hold their own against contending teams, and that's despite having the fourth-highest field goal percentage (48.7%).

#8, Memphis Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies are talented enough to take anybody to seven games, and maybe even pull off some upsets. Unfortunately, they haven't been consistent, especially away from home.

Even so, they can still finish as high as No. 2 in the Western Conference, and they've straightened the course of the ship with six wins in their last 10 games after a tough stretch two weeks ago.

#7, Indiana Pacers

The Indiana Pacers have flown under the radar despite reaching the Eastern Conference Finals last season and being a top-four team in the East for most of this campaign.

They have the third-best field goal percentage in the league (48.9%) and the second-best assist-to-turnover ratio (2.3), and their fast-paced offense can spell trouble in the playoffs.

#6, Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets got off to a slow start to the season, but they're the kind of team no one wants to meet in a seven-game series. They have championship experience and an MVP candidate.

The Nuggets average the third-most points per game (121) and shoot the ball at the highest clip in the league (50.6%). They also lead the league in assists per game (31.0).

#5, LA Clippers

The LA Clippers are a very dangerous team in the playoffs. For the first time in years, it seems like Kawhi Leonard will be fully healthy in the postseason, and that's a scary thought for the rest of the league.

Tyronn Lue's team has won eight of their last 10 games, and while they won't have homecourt advantage in the first couple of rounds, you can never underestimate Leonard and James Harden.

#4, Houston Rockets

The Houston Rockets waited until the best time to prove what they're made of. They've gone 9-1 in their last 10 games, and they're making sure to hold onto the No. 2 seed in the West.

Ime Udoka's team is tough as nails, and while their offense needs a ton of punishing, their defense is an absolute nightmare for opposing teams. They have the fourth-best defensive rating (109.7) right now.

#3, Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers are hobbling towards the finish line. They were the best team in the league for most of the season, but that's no longer the case after a stretch of four straight losses.

They will most likely finish the season with the best record in the East, but Donovan Mitchell's shot isn't falling, and there were already some skeptics about this team's chances in the playoffs.

#2, Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics didn't need to go all-in during the regular season. They've been comfortable at No. 2 for most of the campaign, knowing that they needed to be healthy and in full sync come playoff time.

They've now won nine of their last 10 games, and are one of just three teams that have clinched a playoff spot. The defending champions are the team to beat in the East, even if they're not No. 1.

#1, OKC Thunder

The OKC Thunder haven't taken their foot off the gas all season, and they won't start now. Even when they've rested some of their stars, they've still found ways to win games.

They're 9-1 in their last 10 and have a league-best 60-12 record. They don't have any glaring flaw in their roster, and with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander playing at an MVP level, it's hard to envision them losing to anybody in a seven-game series.

