NBA Power Rankings 24-25: Top 10 teams after Week 24 ft. LA Clippers and Boston Celtics

With just a couple of games left in the 2024-25 NBA season, we already know the 10 teams in each conference that will go straight to the playoffs or through the Play-In tournament.

Ad

With Wednesday night's loss to the OKC Thunder, the Phoenix Suns have been eliminated from playoff contention. What we don't know, though, is the final seeding.

This will be a last week for the ages, especially in the Western Conference, as seeds 4 through 8 could still change. With that in mind, we take a look at the top 10 NBA teams in each conference.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

NBA Power Rankings after Week 24 of the 2024-25 season

Ad

Trending

#10 Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets shocked the world by firing both coach Mike Malone and GM Calvin Booth, just a couple of games before the start of the playoffs. That speaks volumes about their dysfunctionality.

Nevertheless, even though they've gone 4-6 in their last 10 NBA games, they're still fourth in the West. That's mostly thanks to Nikola Jokic averaging 29.8 points, 12.8 rebounds and 10.2 assists per game.

#9 New York Knicks

The New York Knicks have been a top 3 team in the Eastern Conference from the start. Even with Jalen Brunson missing a big chunk of the season, they still managed 50+ wins.

Ad

On the downside, the Knicks haven't been very good against contending teams. Moreover, they've struggled with rim protections and are the second-worst team in blocked shots per game (4.0).

#8 Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors have been the hottest team in the Western Conference since the NBA trade deadline. Adding Jimmy Butler to the mix was just what the doctor ordered for the team.

Unfortunately, their upset loss to the undermanned San Antonio Spurs changed the whole picture for them, as they fell from fourth to seventh with two games left to play.

Ad

#7 Indiana Pacers

The Indiana Pacers continue to be criminally overlooked. They've been a top 4 team in the East for most of the season and could still close out the year with 50 wins.

Rick Carlisle's team can run anybody off the floor, and their fast-paced offense could pose a major threat in the NBA playoffs. They also have the third-highest shooting percentage in the league (49.0%).

#6 LA Clippers

For years, people expected the LA Clippers to be a championship contender, but injuries always got in their way. Now, all of a sudden, it seems like it might finally be their year.

Ad

They're peaking at the right time, going 8-2 in their last 10 games to climb all the way to No. 5. They could still finish in the top 3, and no one wants to meet Kawhi Leonard in a seven-game series.

#5 LA Lakers

Coach JJ Redick deserves a lot of credit and a loud apology for what he has accomplished with the LA Lakers. He already gotten a better record than Darvin Ham had in two years in charge.

Ad

The Lakers are playoff-bound and will most likely be the third seed in the West, which seemed impossible to fathom a couple of months ago. Their lack of size and rebounding (42.4 per game, 25th in the league) may hurt them in the playoffs, though.

#4 Houston Rockets

The Houston Rockets didn't make a lot of noise but have been the second-best team in the Western Conference for months. That's why they can afford to give their starters some rest down the stretch.

Ad

Ime Udoka's team is pesky, big, physical and uber-athletic. It might struggle with shot-creation and outside shooting in the playoffs, as it ranks 21st in both 3-point percentage (35.3%) and 3-pointers made (1,008).

#3 Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers took their foot off the gas after they secured a playoff berth. Donovan Mitchell has struggled from the floor, which isn't a good look overall for them.

They still have the highest points-per-game average in the league (122) but no longer look like an unbeatable juggernaut. They need to prove themselves in the playoffs.

Ad

#2 Boston Celtics

The defending NBA champions are still the team to beat. Even with their inconsistency, they still have one of the most, if not the most, stacked lineups in the game.

Joe Mazzulla's team leads the league in 3-pointers made (1,420) and average the second-fewest turnovers per game (11.4). They have the personnel to beat any team.

#1 OKC Thunder

Even when they rest their starters, the OKC Thunder still continue to find ways to win. They just posted the best single-season record in franchise history with two games left to play.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will win the scoring title and most likely the NBA MVP as well, and it wouldn't be far-fetched to think that Mark Daigneault might also take home the Coach of the Year award.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ernesto Cova Ernesto Cova is a journalist at Sportskeeda with a PhD in Sports Psychology. His education helped him develop a clearer understanding of the sports world as a whole, including basketball. Ernesto has over eight years of experience in the field, working for Fadeaway World, The Inquisitr, NBA Blast, The Cold Wire and Bolavip, among others.



His favorite team is the Chicago Bulls because of the Michael Jordan era. Jordan is Ernesto's all-time favorite, as he changed the game forever. Ernesto's second favorite was Kobe Bryant because he embodied that same competitive fire and Ernesto watched him play throughout his entire career. Nowadays, Ernesto really likes Stephen Curry, who he believes to be the most influential player of the past 15 years or so.



Ernesto's favorite basketball moment was when Venezuela -- his country -- took down Canada to take home the 2015 FIBA Americas Cup.



When not watching or writing about basketball, Ernesto likes to read and is interested in photography. Know More

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.