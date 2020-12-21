NBA Power Rankings: 5 MVP favorites for the 2020-21 season

Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The NBA MVP award is the most coveted personal accolade a player can receive in the league. For the past two years, the Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo has won the trophy and will this season be seeking to join a prestigious club of players who have managed a threepeat. This article will have a look at those trying to thwart the Greek's dominance and have thus gained a spot in our NBA Power Rankings for the 2020-21 NBA MVP favorites.

NBA Power Rankings 2020-21: Who will shine as the league's best player in a turbulent season ahead?

The Milwaukee Bucks have strengthened this offseason and will thus give Giannis Antetokounmpo additional opportunities to improve even further. Out to stop the power forward, other contenders for the title include Kevin Durant who will finally be able to play in the East after returning from injury this season. This article will have a look at the NBA Power Rankings for those tipped as MVP candidates.

#1 Luka Doncic

What will be only his third year in the league, Luka Doncic is already being widely regarded as one of, if not the favorite, to win the NBA MVP award, coming in top of our NBA Power Rankings. For a 21-year-old, his numbers have been staggering, and it's fair to say he has helped to rejuvenate the Mavericks franchise. Doncic averaged almost a triple-double last season with 28.8 points, 8.8 assists and 9.4 rebounds as one of the NBA's most well-rounded players.

Doncic's experience playing in Europe undoubtedly helped him fit in among the elite of the NBA. While winning rookie of the year in the 2018-19 season, he hit several unbelievable circus shots and clutch 3-pointers which firmly put him on everybody's radars and is one of the reason's he is so highly rated in the NBA Power Rankings.

Looking ahead to the 2020-21 season, the Dallas Mavericks will be hoping they can keep Luka fit for the duration of the campaign. He and Porzingis were the primary reasons the Mavericks did so well last season, and with the shooting guard on the floor they can hope to finish among the top 5 in the West.

#2 Anthony Davis

At No.2 in our NBA Power Rankings for MVP is Anthony Davis. The power forward has developed into one of the most un-guardable players in the game not only due to his size but his all-round ability. Davis led the LA Lakers in scoring, rebounds, steals and blocks last year and will be expected to lead the franchise as LeBron becomes more of a facilitator and manages his minutes.

"I have a lot of high expectations for myself," Anthony Davis said when asked about potential NBA MVP hopes from teammate Jared Dudley. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) December 4, 2020

Davis was among the NBA Power Rankings last season for the award but was an outside bet. However, after his domination in the playoffs, he has become a firm favorite for the NBA Power Rankings in the year ahead.

Having declared his future to the LA Lakers, and with the franchise strengthening this offseason, they are regarded as the standout option for this year's title. All the more reason to believe AD can win MVP playing for the best team in the league.