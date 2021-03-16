NBA Power Rankings: Brooklyn Nets take No. 1 spot as Miami Heat return to the top 10

After the All-Star hiatus, our NBA power rankings have seen some widespread changes as the league's elite begin to separate from those below them.

With only ten days remaining till the trade deadline, NBA teams will be looking at players who could be the difference-makers for them in the hunt for playoff places or a title charge.

Meanwhile, the Brooklyn Nets are continuing to make their intentions clear after they picked up Blake Griffin earlier this week to add to their firepower. Elsewhere, the Phoenix Suns are proving that they, alongside the Utah Jazz, could be genuine contenders to face the Los Angeles franchises. The Denver Nuggets have regained their form of last season and see a rise in our latest NBA power rankings.

NBA Power Rankings 2020-21: Top ten teams after the midseason break

Team LeBron dominated Team Durant in the NBA All-Star weekend after fans had hoped for a close encounter in the game's new set-up.

However, there has been entertainment galore in the league this week as competition for the playoff berths heat up. As teams jostle positions, so too have our NBA power rankings, with several risers and fallers this week.

Without further ado, let's have a look at the top ten NBA teams as per our latest Power Rankings.

#10 Portland Trail Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers center Enes Kanter (in white)

2020-21 record: 22-16.

Upcoming fixtures: NOP, NOP, DAL, DAL.

Previous NBA Power Ranking: 8th (↓2).

Despite having one of the most prolific offenses in the NBA, the Portland Trail Blazers also have one of the worst defenses. That came to the fore this week in an ugly loss against the Timberwolves, which, along with a tough defeat against the Phoenix Suns, sees the Trailblazers slip down in our NBA power rankings.

Facing two opponents this week that are vying for playoff berths in the West could put the still short-handed Portland Trail Blazers to the test and could see them fall further in our rankings.

#9 Miami Heat

Miami Heat, led by Jimmy Butler, enter our NBA power rankings.

2020-21 record: 21-18.

Upcoming fixtures: CLE, MEM, IND, IND.

Previous NBA Power Ranking: N/A.

Thanks to the exploits of the red-hot Jimmy Butler, the Miami Heat are making a resurgence and are looking like the finalists of last season again.

Winning ten of their last 11 and three straight since the restart has seen them back into our NBA power rankings. They are the favorites to battle the Boston Celtics for fourth place in the East.

Jimmy does so much in games... especially last night vs Orlando



🔥🎥 #HEATHighlights pic.twitter.com/H1XSgPtZ1Y — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) March 15, 2021

After struggling through the season's opening few months, the Miami Heat's defense has looked at its stubborn best. Currently ranked fourth in the league, the Miami Heat give up the second-fewest field goals per night and the third-lowest points.

#8 Denver Nuggets

Denver Nuggets have regained their form recently.

2020-21 record: 22-16.

Upcoming fixtures: IND, CHA, CHI, NOP.

Previous NBA Power Ranking: 9th (↑1).

Another side that have recovered from an indifferent start are the Denver Nuggets. On the back of seven wins in their last ten outings, the Denver Nuggets sit fifth in the West and have a four-game homestead ahead of them this week.

In fact, seven of the Denver Nuggets' next eight opponents have a losing record on the season. That should help Nikola Jokic's MVP odds in the absence of Embiid, while the Nuggets rise further up our NBA power rankings.

This Jamal Murray behind-the-back assist 😳 😳 😳 pic.twitter.com/gH4HYQd4fp — ESPN (@espn) March 13, 2021

The Serbian will desperately need scoring help, if the Denver Nuggets are to make a serious run in the playoffs.

Meanwhile, only four Nuggets players scored in double digits on Saturday, while their bench supplied only 16 points.

