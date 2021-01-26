NBA Power Rankings: Denver Nuggets and Memphis Grizzlies rise dramatically as LA Lakers hold off city rivals at the top

Entering week 6 of basketball action, the Western Conference teams are dominating the top spots in our NBA Power Rankings.

We have seen the continuation of some impressive winning streaks from the Utah Jazz and the LA Clippers, while the recent performances of the Memphis Grizzlies and the Denver Nuggets have helped them climb into our top 10.

Our NBA Power Rankings have seen plenty of movement this week as the conference pictures become clearer, with the favorites moving away from the chasing pack.

#10 Memphis Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies are first-timers in our NBA Power Rankings

2020-21 record: 7-6

Upcoming fixtures: San Antonio (Away)

Previous Top 10 ranking: N/A

Entering the NBA Power Rankings for the first time are the Memphis Grizzlies.

After a 2-6 start, the Grizzlies are soaring from a 5-game winning streak that saw them record impressive performances against Brooklyn, Philadelphia and Phoenix.

The Memphis Grizzlies have done a great job surrounding Ja Morant with young talent. #TheVoidNBA



With Ja Morant back in the fold, the Memphis Grizzlies can be genuine contenders for a playoff place. They have the second-best defensive rating in the league as well as the most steals.

Now that they have been slapped with more postponements by the league due to health and safety protocols, fans will be hoping their momentum doesn't shift when they return to the floor on Saturday.

#9 Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets have dropped down in our NBA Power Rankings

2020-21 record: 10-8

Upcoming fixtures: Miami (home), Atlanta (away), Oklahoma (away), Washington (away)

Previous Top 10 ranking: 8th (↓1)

While this week proved to be a mixed bag for the Brooklyn Nets' new-look team, the franchise's stars flourished on offense, overcoming two of their future playoff rivals, the Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks.

In between these two matchups came a 2-game series in Cleveland in which the Cavs prevailed in both, thus dropping the Brooklyn Nets down in our NBA Power Rankings.

Steve Nash is going to have a huge task ahead of him to get the Nets organized defensively. In the 4 games this week, the Nets conceded 121 points per fixture in regular time (the first loss in Cleveland went to OT). They are looking to plug this hole by bringing in additional rebounding and size before the trade deadline.

Despite their defensive woes, when Brooklyn have had their three stars on the floor together, they have looked electric and have an offensive rating of 125.7.

#8 Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets are new to the NBA Power Rankings

2020-21 record: 9-7

Upcoming fixtures: Dallas (away), Miami (away), San Antonio (away), Utah (home)

Previous Top 10 ranking: N/A

The Denver Nuggets are also newcomers to the NBA Power Rankings.

What began as a 1-4 start has rapidly progressed into the Nuggets winning 8 of their past 11 games. Nikola Jokic is dominating every opponent and is averaging MVP-calibre numbers, with 25.8 points, 12 rebounds and 9.6 assists.

Jamal Murray has been fighting off elbow soreness but was able to hit a buzzer-beater in Phoenix to send the game they would later win into overtime.

Throughout their recent run, the Nuggets have averaged 9th overall defensively, an aspect of their game we were used to seeing in last year's playoffs but had been missing at the start of the season.