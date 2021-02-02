NBA Power Rankings: LA Lakers knocked off top spot while Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets continue to climb

Another week of basketball action has passed with some huge matchups and a lot of movement in our NBA Power Rankings. Finally, the LA Lakers have been knocked off their perch in the No.1 spot after back-to-back losses while the Philadelphia 76ers continue to rise after settling into their position at the top of the East.

The Utah Jazz's impressive winning-streak was ended by their nemeses from last season - Denver Nuggets - as the current league climate continues to fluctuate with the ongoing external circumstances.

NBA Power Rankings 2020-21: Top ten risers and fallers entering Week 8 of league action

Two sides have entered our NBA Power Rankings as we enter the 8th week of league action while the conference's top sides continue to dominate.

#10 San Antonio Spurs

San Antonio Spurs players celebrate win against Boston

2020-21 record: 11-9

Upcoming fixtures: Memphis (home), Minnesota (home), Houston (away)

Previous Top-10 ranking: N/A

The San Antonio Spurs just about sneak into our NBA Power Rankings after overcoming the Boston Celtics and Denver Nuggets this week. However, they followed it up by losing disappointingly to the in-form Grizzlies.

Advertisement

🇦🇺 @Patty_Mills continues his red-hot start to the season, with another big performance off the bench for the @spurs! #GoSpursGo



📊: 17 PTS | 2 REB | 3 STL | 4 3PM pic.twitter.com/iemHwxPWdQ — NBA Australia (@NBA_AU) January 30, 2021

Although not the most consistent, the Spurs will remain difficult to beat and are more than capable of pulling off shock results as they have already this season.

Dejounte Murray has shone at point guard while DeMar DeRozan is leading his side on offense. San Antonio will continue to rely on the help of their bench with Patty Mills, who is one of the best Sixth men in the league, averaging 14.3 points a game.

#9 Phoenix Suns

Phoenix Suns win over Dallas Mavericks

2020-21 record: 10-8

Advertisement

Upcoming fixtures: Dallas (away), New Orleans (away), Detroit (home), Boston (home)

Previous Top-10 ranking: N/A

Having to cope without Devin Booker is not what the Phoenix Suns' season needed, however, it has brought out the best in their extended roster. Sunday's win over Dallas proved just that, with a vintage display from Chris Paul alongside DeAndre Ayton's monster 18 points and 17 rebounds.

The Suns have also improved defensively this week, holding their three opponents to an average of 100 points each, earning them a place inside our NBA Power Rankings.

#8 Boston Celtics

Jaylen Brown dribbles up court for the Boston Celtics

2020-21 record: 10-8

Upcoming fixtures: Golden State (away), Sacramento (away), LA Clippers (away), Phoenix (away)

Previous Top-10 ranking: 6th (↓2)

Falling again in our NBA Power Rankings are the Boston Celtics. To make matters worse, they will have to play the next 2-3 weeks without defensive leader Marcus Smart, who had to leave Boston's late loss to the Lakers on Saturday.

The Celtics will be thankful the injury is short-term, though have shown they have what it takes to perform without key stars this season.

ASSIST of the Night: January 30th



👉 Jayson Tatum of the @celtics pic.twitter.com/xpJh9k5IbQ — NBA Canada (@NBACanada) January 31, 2021

Jaylen Brown will need to continue his scoring prowess as the Celtics begin a 4-game road trip. The guard is averaging 27 points and 5 rebounds and is one of the main reasons the Celtics are surviving in our NBA Power Rankings.