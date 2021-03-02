NBA Power Rankings: Utah Jazz and Brooklyn Nets retain top spots as New York Knicks continue to impress

There has been plenty of movement in our NBA Power Rankings this week. Offense has been key this time around, with our top three sides ranked among the most lethal scorers in the NBA.

The LA Lakers have recently struggled without Anthony Davis, with the Phoenix Suns and LA Clippers hot on their heels in the West. Meanwhile, in the East, the Milwaukee Bucks have regained confidence through their offensive displays and are within one win of the free-scoring Brooklyn Nets.

NBA Power Rankings 2020-21: Top 10 teams ahead of the All-Star break

With the league getting a better grip on the coronavirus pandemic, fans have welcomed a more consistent schedule. This week saw some huge matchups. While the Miami Heat continued their hot-streak by knocking off the Atlanta Hawks, the New York Knicks crept up to fourth place in the East.

Let us now take a look at how an enthralling week of action affected our NBA Power Rankings.

#10 New York Knicks

New York Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau and Reggie Bullock

2020-21 record: 18-17

Upcoming fixtures: @SAS, DET

Previous NBA Power Ranking: N/A

Despite the New York Knicks' consistency this season, NBA fans are still surprised by their performances. Tom Thibodeau's men earned their place in this week's NBA Power Rankings after wins over the Sacramento Kings, the Indiana Pacers and the Detroit Pistons brought them up to 4th place in the East.

Propelled by the Kentucky Knicks, New York will enter March above .500 and in fourth place in the East.



Julius Randle: 25 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists



Nerlens Noel: 8 points, 11 rebounds, 3 blocks, 3 steals



Immanuel Quickley: 12 points in 16 minutes off the bench — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) March 1, 2021

The Knicks have been boosted by the return of veteran Derrick Rose and the breakout performance of Immanuel Quickley. Both guards combined for 43 points against the Sacramento Kings.

#9 Miami Heat

Miami Heat pulled off a stunning win over the Utah Jazz this week

2020-21 record: 17-17

Upcoming fixtures: ATL, @NOP

Previous NBA Power Ranking: N/A

No team in the NBA is currently on a better run than the Miami Heat. After disappointing in the early stages of the season, the Heat enter our NBA Power Rankings with key players having returned from injury and Jimmy Butler back playing at his best.

After beating the Lakers last weekend, the Heat topped off a 4-win week with a comfortable 12-point victory over the league's best side, the Utah Jazz, on Friday. Butler registered 33 points, 8 assists and 10 rebounds before getting rested against the Atlanta Hawks.

#8 Denver Nuggets

Denver Nuggets MVP candidate Nikola Jokic

2020-21 record: 18-15

Upcoming fixtures: @CHI, @MIL, @IND

Previous NBA Power Ranking: 9th (↑1)

In one of the oddest ends to an NBA game, the Denver Nuggets frustratingly lost to the Washington Wizards on Thursday.

The Nuggets' inconsistencies continued, though they were able to narrowly defeat the Portland Trail Blazers in a game where MVP candidate Nikola Jokic scored 41 points.

Advertisement

The @nuggets trio of Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr. and Nikola Jokic fuel Denver on the road!



Murray: 26 PTS

Porter Jr.: 20 PTS, 10 REB

Jokic: 19 PTS, 11 REB, 13 AST pic.twitter.com/GLY0q1Q3GY — NBA (@NBA) February 28, 2021

The Serbian center has been the primary reason that the Denver Nuggets have been able to stay in contention in the stacked Western standings.

Jokic has had a monster campaign so far, averaging career-high points, rebounds, assists, steals and 3-point success.

#7 Philadelphia 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers have had an up-and-down week

2020-21 record: 22-12

Upcoming fixtures: IND, UTA

Previous NBA Power Ranking: 6th (↓1)

The Philadelphia 76ers fall further down in our NBA Power Rankings after a poor loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers this week. It has been a tough time for the Eastern Conference's best side, who have lost 5 of their last 10 games.

The losses came at the hands of some of the league's best sides, the Phoenix Suns, the Portland Trail Blazers and the Utah Jazz. This has led many to question whether they can cope in the playoffs.

Having said that, the 76ers hold one of the league's most feared players in Joel Embiid. There are few teams in the league that can stop the Cameroonian center's dominance.