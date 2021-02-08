NBA Power Rankings: LA Lakers return to the top with Milwaukee Bucks gathering momentum after recording 4 straight wins

The NBA Power Rankings are beginning to show some form of consistency as the league enters its eighth week. The league continues to tackle the coronavirus pandemic, with players and teams subsequently affected every week. However, we are now seeing the best sides rise to the top and detach themselves from the chasing pack.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks appear to have found their stride, while fellow MVP candidate LeBron James continues to defy his age after leading the Lakers on a four-game win streak.

NBA Power Rankings 2020-21: Top 10 solidifies as league enters week eight

After continuous movement in our NBA Power Rankings throughout the opening two months of the season, the league's top 10 sides remain the same with no new entrants.

Let's have a look at where their form has landed them in this week's NBA Power Rankings.

#10 San Antonio Spurs

San Antonio Spurs celebrate in win over Boston.

2020-21 record: 13-10

Upcoming fixtures: GSW, GSW, @ATL, @CHA

Advertisement

Previous Top 10 ranking: 10th (-)

The Spurs have found their defensive edge in the last two games, narrowly beating the Timberwolves at home and the Rockets on the road. They have therefore kept their place in our NBA Power Rankings.

LaMarcus Aldridge will be out for some time with a hip injury; however, his replacement, Jakob Poeltl, has provided San Antonio with superior defense than the veteran center.

DeRozan shone in Houston with a box score of 30-7-8 and is averaging a career-high in assists. Without Aldridge on the court, the offense is run more consistently through the superstar forward, leading to San Antonio's more efficient scoring.

#9 Boston Celtics

Advertisement

Boston Celtics Jaylen Brown and Daniel Theis.

2020-21 record: 12-10

Upcoming fixtures: @UTAH, TOR, DET, @WAS

Previous Top 10 ranking: 8th (↓1)

Facing an array of injury woes and links to trades throughout this season, the Boston Celtics are yet to hit their groove on either end of the floor. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are playing at an All-Star level.

However, the Celtics look likely to struggle again in the playoffs, should they not bolster their starting 5 with a superior big man.

The Celtics had a mixed week with narrow victories over the Clippers and Warriors but have won only twice in their past six matchups. They linger in our NBA Power Rankings ahead of a tough fixture against the Utah Jazz on Tuesday, with impending importance placed on Brown and Smart's fitness for this game.

#8 Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic with Coach Malone.

2020-21 record: 12-10

Upcoming fixtures: MIL, CLE, OKC, LAL

Previous Top 10 ranking: 6th (↓2)

Advertisement

Nikola Jokic's MVP performances are currently being wasted, as the Denver Nuggets slipped to eighth in our NBA Power Rankings. The Serbian put up a dominating 50 points and 12 assists against Sacramento; however, without Jamal Murray or Gary Harris, the Nuggets fell to their fourth loss in the last 10.

This week could prove pivotal in gauging the Nuggets' playoff potential. The Nuggets could subsequently move up in the NBA Power Rankings, as they face Giannis' rising Bucks and the Lakers at home.

#7 Phoenix Suns

Chris Paul takes a free throw for Phoenix Suns.

2020-21 record: 13-9

Upcoming fixtures: CLE, MIL, PHI, ORL

Previous Top 10 ranking: 9th (↑2)

One of the most hyped teams in the lead up to the season, the Phoenix Suns' deeply talented roster look to have found their footing and are firmly placed in the West's playoff berths. Phoenix continue to rise up in our NBA Power Rankings and are set to face Milwaukee and Philadelphia in a five-game home stint.

Advertisement

The Suns held off a late surge from the Celtics as Phoenix secured the #NBASundays win! ☀️ pic.twitter.com/uUuBl4NYwv — NBA UK (@NBAUK) February 8, 2021

The Suns have shown they have more in their arsenal than just their superstar guard pairing of Chris Paul and Devin Booker. This has been instrumental in their rise in our NBA Power Rankings. Mikal Bridges and Cameron Johnson combined for 36 points, while Deandre Ayton secured another double-double to help the Suns beat Boston on Sunday.