NBA Power Rankings: LA Lakers tighten grip on No.1 spot as Golden State Warriors enter Top 10

The turbulent nature that was expected of the 2020-21 NBA season started to take hold of the league during its third week, producing plenty of movement in our NBA Power Rankings.

Los Angeles' franchises are still holding down their positions atop of our list, while the Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks have emerged after shaking off their poor starts. In the East, several of the big hitters have been impacted by the league's health and safety protocols, hampering their opportunities ahead of a new week.

NBA Power Rankings 2020-21: Reviewing the top ten ahead of Week 4

Our NBA Power Rankings have already seen some initial rises and falls, with more expected given the current playing circumstances. Most sides have continued their form while others, such as the Brooklyn Nets and Atlanta Hawks, have seen their form fade.

Let's take a look at how the current NBA Power Rankings look ahead of the league's fourth week.

#10 Dallas Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks v Phoenix Suns

2020-21 record: 5-4

Upcoming fixtures: New Orleans (home), Charlotte (away), Milwaukee (away), Chicago

Advertisement

Previous top-10 ranking: N/A

After a shaky 2-4 start, the Dallas Mavericks had a 3-0 week and have entered our NBA Power Rankings in 10th place. Rick Carlisle made some tactical changes to his starting line-up this week, whereby Tim Hardaway Jr. was dropped to the bench from where he produced 30 points on Monday.

Looking ahead, the Mavs head coach will be excited to finally utilize star Kristaps Porzingis for the first time this season.

Dallas Mavericks star Kristaps Porzingis is set to make his season debut tonight against the New Orleans Pelicans, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Porzingis missed the first nine games of the season due to offseason knee surgery. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 11, 2021

Luka Doncic has found his rhythm and looks like the player that many are tipping to be the league's MVP. The Slovenian averaged 30.3 points, 12 rebounds and 11.3 assists this week. His performances included a monster display to pull the Mavs over the Nuggets in an impressive road victory in overtime, simultaneously lifting his side into our NBA Power Rankings.

#9 Utah Jazz

Advertisement

Los Angeles Clippers v Utah Jazz

2020-21 record: 6-4

Upcoming fixtures: Cleveland (away), Washington (away), Atlanta (home), Denver (away)

Previous top-10 ranking: 6th (↓3)

The Utah Jazz had an inconsistent week, as has been the course for their season thus far, and have resultantly fallen in our NBA Power Rankings. After a disappointing trip to New York, in which they were blown-out by a Nets side without KD, the Jazz then lost to the inexperienced Knicks.

However, they bounced back with two important wins over the Bucks and Pistons.

As with the Mavs, Utah's playmaker, Donovan Mitchell has started to get hot after a mixed opening fortnight. The point guard averaged 27.3 points and 4.5 assists per game this week.

Aside from Mitchell, the Jazz's offense has still been hit-and-miss though coach Snyder will be hoping that back-up guard Jordan Clarkson can continue his fine form, averaging 16.8 points.