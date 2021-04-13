NBA Power Rankings: Phoenix Suns reclaim the top spot as Philadelphia 76ers drop out of the top 5

We are entering week 17 of the 2020-21 NBA season and the landscape of the top tier has drastically changed in recent times. The Philadelphia 76ers have fallen out of the top 5 ranks and the LA Clippers have sneaked their way into it. The Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker and Chris Paul have transformed the team and knocked down the Utah Jazz from the top.

NBA Power Rankings 2020-21: Power Rankings through 16 weeks of action

As we approach closer to the NBA playoffs, the structure of the top 10 seeds have started to take shape. The teams in the top echelon of the conferences have started to separate themselves from the ones below them.

Mid-table teams, meanwhile, are fighting for decent playoff spots, while the lower seeds are in a battle to enter the play-in tournament to save their season. Let's take a look at the top 5 teams in this week's NBA Power Rankings.

#5 LA Clippers

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George of the LA Clippers

Record: 37-18 (3rd in West) | OffRtg: 118.8 (1st) | DefRtg: 111.7 (10th)

Previous NBA Power Ranking: 7th (↑2)

Upcoming Fixtures: @ IND, @ DET, @ PHI, vs. MIN.

The LA Clippers have had a turbulent few weeks. They started to fall drastically after facing a string of defeats but have turned it up in the last few games, winning 13 of their last 17 games and are showing no signs of slowing down. Paul George and Kawhi Leonard are both playing at an exceptional level and the addition of Rajon Rondo has improved the team even further.

Rondo has given the Clippers a different type of Drip!!! All the Clippers was missing was a floor general and guess what? They got that in Rondo. Carry on... — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) April 9, 2021

They score 125.9 points per 100 possessions and have the highest-ranked offense in the league. The Clippers also lead the league in free-throw % and three-point %. In an era of basketball involving high-volume three-point shooting and fouls drawn repeatedly, the LA Clippers seem to have the game to go all the way.

#4 Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray of the Denver Nuggets

Record: 34-20 (4th in West) | OffRtg: 117.4 (4th) | DefRtg: 112.4 (17th)

Previous NBA Power Ranking: 4th (-)

Upcoming Fixtures: vs. MIA, @ HOU

The Denver Nuggets are looking like one of the hottest teams of late. They have won 17 of their last 22 games and are steadily gaining on the LA Clippers who are 3rd in the Western Conference.

They added Aaron Gordon at the NBA trade deadline and his contributions have been incredible. Coach Michael Malone has been particularly impressed by Aaron Gordon's playmaking and defense, and the Nuggets are 7-2 since his acquisition.

Just a casual triple-double by Joker tonight, no big deal



26 PTS | 14 AST | 13 REB#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/BMoPyXWra9 — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) April 10, 2021

Joker Nikola Jokic is averaging a near triple-double and is the frontrunner for the MVP award this season. He passed Wilt Chamberlain for the most 10+ assist games for an NBA center and is having one of the best seasons of his career.

#3 Brooklyn Nets

Brooklyn Nets 'Big 3'

Record: 36-17 (2nd in East) | OffRtg: 118.1 (3rd) | DefRtg: 113.9 (25th)

Previous NBA Power Ranking: 3rd (-)

Upcoming Fixtures: @ PHI, vs. CHA, @ MIA

The most star-studded roster in the NBA right now. The Brooklyn Nets have 6 players who either currently are or were All-Stars at some point in their careers. The Nets have won 22 of their last 27 games and they are heavy favorites to win the NBA title this season.

Kevin Durant returned to the lineup after several weeks and made the perfect come back. He shot 5-5 from the field, including 2-2 from three, to score 17 points and also record 7 rebounds, 5 assists, and a block.

Unfortunately, they are facing injury issues lately. Kyrie Irving has missed several games due to personal reasons. Although back, Kevin Durant is on a minutes restriction and James Harden is out until further notice due to a hamstring injury. This might hamper their chemistry as the 3 superstars have played just 7 games together, but many believe that they have such lethal offensive firepower that chemistry issues won't make a difference.

#2 Utah Jazz

Utah Jazz

Record: 40-14 (1st in West) | OffRtg: 118.3 (2nd) | DefRtg: 108.7 (4th)

Previous NBA Power Ranking: 1st (↓1)

Upcoming Fixtures: vs. OKC, vs. IND, @ LAL

The team with the best record in the NBA this season, the Utah Jazz have come out extra motivated this year. After last season's playoff disappointment, the Jazz started the 2020-21 campaign on a mission. They have had the top 3 longest win streaks in the league this season and Donovan Mitchell and co. are on fire.

I'll assume the Jazz win this game they're up by 38 at the half & note that the W will give them the 3 longest winning streaks of the season...



11 games from 1/8-29

9 games from 2/2-17

9 games since 3/19



ATL, BKN & MIL have had winning streaks of 8 games. pic.twitter.com/1m3L388EFr — John Schuhmann (@johnschuhmann) April 4, 2021

They have 5 players who can go off from the three-point line at any given time and their spacing and high-volume three-point shooting are terrifying defenders. In addition to having a smooth flow of offense, they are also a force to reckon with on the other side of the floor. The Jazz's defense has been spectacular, with Rudy Gobert leading the league in DPOY power rankings and Royce O'Neale guarding the perimeter as well as anybody else.

#1 Phoenix Suns

Phoenix Suns

Record: 38-15 (2nd in West) | OffRtg: 116.7 (5th) | DefRtg: 109.6 (5th)

Previous NBA Power Ranking: 2nd (↑1)

Upcoming Fixtures: vs. MIA, vs. SAC, vs. SAS

The Phoenix Suns have been one of the surprise dominant teams of the league. Devin Booker and Chris Paul have turned around the fortunes of the franchise and the Suns are now 2nd in the rugged Western Conference. Deandre Ayton and Mikal Bridges are having brilliant seasons as well and Paul's playmaking prowess and basketball IQ have elevated everyone around him.

The Phoenix Suns will be particularly exciting to watch during the NBA playoffs. Devin Booker is going to make his first-ever playoff appearance and playing alongside one of the best point guards in the league is going to elevate his game even further. The Suns have been running over teams of late, having won 18 of their last 22 games.

