As we enter the final weeks of the NBA regular season, teams continue to move all around the power rankings. With the All-Star break in the rearview mirror now, most teams have begun their playoff push.

With about eight weeks of play still to go, the same two squads remain in the top spots in each conference. The Boston Celtics have the NBA's top overall record at 45-12, and have a wide gap in the standings. For the Western Conference, the Minnesota Timberwolves are in first place, but the OKC Thunder are right on their heels.

As we approach this final stretch, here is an updated look at the league's power rankings.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NBA Power Rankings (Week 17):

10) Milwaukee Bucks

Coming in at No. 10 on the latest NBA power rankings is the Milwaukee Bucks. Despite their recent struggles, they are still one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. Currently, they sit in third place with a 37-21 record.

Defense continues to be a key area of weakness for Milwaukee. After regularly being among the top teams on that end, they have the 17th-best defensive rating through 17 weeks.

9) Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns struggled out of the All-Star break, but got back on track Sunday with a win over LeBron James and the LA Lakers. Following this victory, they sit at 6-4 over their last 10 games.

Currently, the Suns find themselves in the thick of the Western Conference playoff race. They are in sixth place at the moment, but multiple teams are within striking distance of jumping them.

Injuries derailed them early on, but Phoenix has looked like a contender over the past month.

8) New York Knicks

Since acquiring OG Anunoby, the New York Knicks have been one of the hottest teams in basketball. They added more reinforcements at the NBA trade deadline in the form of Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks.

Following these additions, the Knicks find themselves as one of the few teams in the top 10 in offensive and defensive rating. Their 34-23 record is good for fourth place in the Eastern Conference.

7) Denver Nuggets

The reigning champs haven't gotten much attention this year, but they are still one of the top teams in the NBA. Led by Nikola Jokic, they currently sit just a game-and-a-half out of first place in the West.

Denver is on the cusp of being in the top 10 in offensive and defensive rating. Armed with a majoirty of their core from last season, the Nuggets are in a good position to potenitally go back-to-back this year.

6) Dallas Mavericks

As of late, the Dallas Mavericks have been one of the NBA's hottest teams. They are 7-3 over their last 10, and have climbed to eighth in the standings.

Similar to the Knicks, the Mavs made multiple upgrades at the trade deadline. The new additions have thrived alongside the pairing of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. As a result, Dallas continues to slowly insert themselves into the Western Conference playoff hunt.

5) OKC Thunder

Rounding out the top five is one of the NBA's brightest stories this season. As one of the league's youngest teams, the OKC Thunder find themselves fighting for the top spot in the West.

Led by an MVP candidate in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, OKC looks like a contender this season. As we approach the final weeks of the season, they are third in offensive rating and fourth in defensive rating.

4) LA Clippers

Next up is another title contender out West, the LA Clippers. Led by the trio of James Harden, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, they've climbed up to fourth in the standings.

There were growing pains early on, but the three stars have found a way to thrive with one another. Armed with star talent and depth, the Clippers are among the top favorites to contend for a title this season.

3) Cleveland Cavaliers

Rounding out the top three is a team that has surged in recent weeks, the Cleveland Cavaliers. Donovan Mitchell led the charge in a big way with multiple key players out, and it allowed them to jump up in the standings.

After being in the middle of the pack for most of the season, Cleveland is now in second place in the East. Their defense has been another catalyst in their success, as the Cavs are second in the NBA in defensive rating.

2) Minnesota Timberwolves

Coming in at No. 2 is another squad that is based around a strong defense, the Minnesota Timberwolves. A main reason why they've held the top spot in the West for so long is because of their elite-level play on that end.

On the other end of the floor, the Timberwolves are led by the duo of Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns. While they still have some question marks, Minnesota has played its way into the contender conversation.

1) Boston Celtics

Finishing the latest NBA power rankings is the Boston Celtics. They continue to hold the top spot as they've been leaps and bounds above the competition this season.

On both ends of the floor, the Celtics have been nothing short of dominant. They have the league's top offense, along with the third-best defense. With the new additions they made in the offseason, Boston looks like the clear-cut favorite to represent the East in the finals this year.