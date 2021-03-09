NBA Power Rankings: Utah Jazz and Brooklyn Nets remain prolific while Boston Celtics return after winning run 

Although the league is on its annual break, our NBA Power Rankings continue to fluctuate as we look ahead to the second half of the season. With arenas still eerily quiet, a discussion has circled around the importance of home-court advantage come the NBA playoffs. Furthermore, teams are preparing their rosters ahead of the trade deadline.

Despite the Brooklyn Nets already owning three of the greatest scorers, their acquisition of Blake Griffin this weekend only adds another string to their offensive bow. Meanwhile, in the West, the LA Lakers needed time off as they watched the Phoenix Suns jump up to second in the conference standings.

NBA Power Rankings 2020-21: Top 10 teams ahead of the league's second half

Heading into the second half of the season, fans will begin to gauge whether their team can keep up the form they showed before the All-Star break. Our NBA power rankings prove once again that consistency is key as both Los Angeles sides slip down the rankings while the Utah Jazz and Brooklyn Nets continue to dominate.

#10 Boston Celtics

Boston Celtics continue to perform despite inconsistencies

2020-21 record: 19-17

Upcoming fixtures: @BRK, @HOU

Previous NBA Power Ranking: N/A

The Boston Celtics continue to grind out results despite inconsistencies and the need to tweak their roster if they are to compete in the postseason. The Celtics have won four on the bounce coming into the All-Star break, re-entering the top 10 of our NBA power rankings.

All eyes will be on what Boston decides to do with their trade exception. Their two All-Stars, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, have upped their offensive output but need more help. Andre Drummond could be an option, though the Celtics may look to add another scorer to their roster. Their offense currently ranks 13th in the league, well behind the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks.

#9 Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic has been on fire this year for the Denver Nuggets

2020-21 record: 21-15

Upcoming fixtures: @MEM, DAL

Previous NBA Power Ranking: 8th (↓1)

The Denver Nuggets have been hit with injuries, though they now look like they are back to their best. Nikola Jokic is having a historic season, on pace to win the MVP award, and could be the side's key differential when it comes to the postseason in the west.

Denver have won five of their six matches before the break, with Jamal Murray scoring 23 points or more in those games. Keeping up with the West's top four will be a tough ask for Denver this season, however.

#8 Portland Trail Blazers

Charlotte Hornets v Portland Trail Blazers

2020-21 record: 21-14

Upcoming fixtures: PHO, @MIN

Previous NBA Power Ranking: N/A

The Portland Trail Blazers enter our NBA power rankings this week on the back of three straight wins, with superstar Damian Lillard averaging 29.6 points during that run. The homestead continues straight out of the break with a match against the second-seed Phoenix Suns, which will be a good measuring stick against the Trail Blazers' season run-in.

Going forward, Portland is going to be truly dangerous to the West's elite. They have a solid core with some key depth players that have played a crucial part in C.J. McCollum and Jusuf Nurkic's absences.

