NBA Power Rankings Week 12: Milwaukee Bucks remain at the summit as Oklahoma City Thunder break into top 10

Tristan Elliott FOLLOW ANALYST Feature Published Jan 06, 2020

Jan 06, 2020 IST SHARE

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks have started the year in excellent form

We are now almost a week into the new year, and while it is flown by, we are quickly approaching the mid-point of the 2019-20 NBA season. At this stage of the season, we have had plenty of time to assess where teams are currently at, and here we will examine the latest Power Rankings heading into Week 12 of the season.

#10 Oklahoma City Thunder - Record: 20-15

Dennis Schroder has made a big impact from the Oklahoma City Thunder bench

Despite losing Paul George and Russell Westbrook in an offseason of change, the Oklahoma City Thunder have managed to stay in contention. After making an expectedly slow start to the season, Billy Donovan's team has lost just once in their past 10 games, and Saturday's win over the Cleveland Cavaliers marked a fifth consecutive win. At 20-15, the Thunder are gaining ground on the teams in front of them in the West, and they could be a threat come the postseason if they opt to keep their biggest stars past the trade deadline.

#9 Toronto Raptors - Record: 24-12

Fred VanVleet has been impressive for the Raptors

The Raptors struggled offensively in a narrow defeat to the Heat, although Toronto finished the week with a 2-1 record thanks to wins over the Cavaliers and Nets. Injuries remain a concern with Pascal Siakam and Marc Gasol still out, although this Toronto team will continue to battle and grind out wins.

#8 Denver Nuggets - Record: 24-11

The Denver Nuggets suffered a surprise defeat to the Wizards

Thanks to their late December surge, the Denver Nuggets remain second in the Western Conference standings, although Michael Malone's have endured a tough start to the new year. After being blown away by the James Harden inspired Rockets, the Nuggets picked up a win over the Pacers, although they suffered a humbling defeat on Saturday to the lowly Wizards. With games to come against the Mavericks and Clippers this week, the Nuggets still have plenty to prove.

1 / 3 NEXT