NBA Power Rankings Week 13: Milwaukee Bucks remain on top as the Utah Jazz surge

Giannis Antetokounmpo has led the Milwaukee Bucks to the NBA's best record

We are quickly approaching the midpoint stage of the 2019-20 NBA season, and teams around the league have had plenty of time to assess where their respective rosters are currently at. Things could still change as a number of teams look to improve ahead of the trade deadline, but here are the current Power Rankings as we head into Week 13 of the season.

#10 Dallas Mavericks - Record: 24-15

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks remain in contention

The Dallas Mavericks were once again without the injured Kristaps Porzingis over the past seven days, although they managed to come out of a difficult week with a 2-2 record. At 24-15 the Mavs are well ahead of where many believed they would be at this point of the season, and this week's schedule is quite favorable as they take on the Warriors, Kings and Trail Blazers.

#9 Philadelphia 76ers - Record: 25-15

Ben Simmons will need to step up in the absence of Joel Embiid

The Sixers started the week well as they overcame the in-form Thunder before they once again dominated the Celtics. However, the absence of Joel Embiid was felt as the Sixers managed just 91 points in the defeat to the Mavericks on Saturday. They will need Ben Simmons and Tobias Harris to step up over the next week.

#8 Miami Heat - Record: 27-12

Jimmy Butler has continued to impress for his new team

The Miami Heat started the week with an impressive win over the Pacers, but they then went on to lose close games to the Nets and Knicks. Sunday's defeat to a struggling New York team was especially disappointing, although the Heat have still lost just once at home this season - and Jimmy Butler continues to put up huge numbers.

