NBA Power Rankings Week 14: Milwaukee Bucks hold firm at the top as the Utah Jazz continue to surge

The Utah Jazz have made an excellent start to 2020

We have now reached the halfway point of the 2019-20 NBA season, and the race to qualify for the playoffs is starting to heat up. While a few teams have pulled away at the top of each respective conference, there are still more than a dozen sides jostling to either secure homecourt advantage or one of the final playoff spots. So, as we head into Week 14 of the season, here we will take a look at the latest power rankings.

#10 Boston Celtics - Record: 27-14

The Celtics have lost three consecutive games

The Celtics opened the week with a win against the Bulls, although they went on to suffer three consecutive defeats to the Pistons, Bucks, and Suns. Nevertheless, they remain 4th in the East with a 27-14 record, and Brad Stevens' team will have the opportunity to make a major statement when they host the Lakers on Monday.

#9 Indiana Pacers - Record: 28-15

Domantas Sabonis and the Pacers are well in contention to secure homecourt advantage

The Pacers outscored the Nuggets by 15 points in the fourth quarter on Sunday to pick up a fifth consecutive win, and Indiana is now just 1.5 games back from the East's second seed. Domantas Sabonis, T.J. Warren, and Malcolm Brogdon are all performing well and the Pacers will only get better when Victor Oladipo makes his much-anticipated return later this month.

#8 Miami Heat - Record: 29-13

The Miami Heat's form hasn't been great since the turn of the year

The Heat fell to the Spurs on Sunday, and Erik Spoelstra's team has now made an underwhelming 5-4 start to 2020. With that said, Miami still sits second in the East with a 29-13 record, and they have still only lost once at home. A bounce-back week appears likely as they will host the Kings and Warriors, before a huge matchup against the Clippers.

