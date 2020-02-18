NBA Power Rankings Week 18: Milwaukee Bucks remain on top, Philadelphia 76ers rediscover form

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks still possess the NBA's best record

Following a thrilling All-Star Weekend, teams around the league are now heading into the business end of the campaign.

With just a third of the season left to play, there is an ongoing battle for playoff spots and home-court advantage in both conferences, and here we will take a look at the latest Power Rankings heading into Week 18 of the 2019-20 NBA season.

#10 Houston Rockets - Record: 34-20

Russell Westbrook is in terrific form for the Rockets

The jury is still out on Houston's small-ball style, although everything came together as they picked up an impressive win over the Celtics. With Russell Westbrook and James Harden making huge contributions, the Rockets will be a tough-out in the postseason, although there is still little evidence to suggest that they will be a threat for the title.

#9 Miami Heat - Record: 35-19

Jimmy Butler and the Heat have lost momentum in recent weeks

After overcoming the lowly Warriors last Monday, the Heat were soundly beaten by the Jazz two days later. Erik Spoelstra's side has now won just four of their past 10 games, and are in danger of falling out of the top four seeds. However, Andre Iguodala's impact will grow as he regains full match sharpness, while Jimmy Butler continues to put up big numbers.

#8 Utah Jazz - Record: 36-18

The Utah Jazz sit fourth in the West

The Jazz are back on track after chaining together four consecutive wins to climb to fourth in the West. Utah's winning streak has come despite a difficult schedule, and the Jazz were excellent in their final game before the All-Star break as they destroyed the Heat.

They face a huge game against the Rockets on Saturday night, but all the momentum is with Quin Snyder's team.

