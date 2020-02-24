NBA Power Rankings Week 19: Bucks and Lakers continue to dominate as the Rockets build momentum

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks remain at the top of the NBA standings

Following a thrilling All-Star Weekend in Chicago, the NBA got back underway last week. Teams around the league have just under a third of the season remaining to achieve their goals for the campaign, and there is a battle for playoff spots and homecourt advantage in both conferences. So, as we head into Week 19 of the 2019-20 NBA season, here we will take a look at the latest power rankings.

#10 Miami Heat - Record: 36-20

Jimmy Butler and the Heat continue to slip down the standings

February has been a tough month for the Miami Heat, although Erik Spoelstra's side were excellent during Saturday's win over the Cavaliers. It was just their second win in seven games, although the Heat remain in contention to secure homecourt advantage thanks to a 36-20 record.

#9 Oklahoma City Thunder - Record: 35-22

Chris Paul has made a much greater than expected impact with the Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder's form has been among the biggest surprises of the season, and Billy Donovan's side picked up where they left off ahead of the All-Star break. A 113-101 win over the Nuggets highlighted that the Thunder can compete with the best teams in the Western Conference, while OKC's depth was on show during Sunday's 131-103 demolition of the Spurs as eight players scored in double figures.

#8 Utah Jazz - Record: 36-20

Donovan Mitchell and the Jazz struggled following their return from the All-Star break

The Utah Jazz entered the All-Star break with plenty of momentum, although Quin Snyder's side was lackluster in defeats to the Spurs and Rockets last week. Nevertheless, the Jazz can still point to an impressive 36-20 record and they have a favorable schedule to come over the next two weeks.

