NBA Power Rankings Week 21: Lakers replace the Bucks at the top as the Utah Jazz continue to climb

The Los Angeles Lakers are in excellent form

There are just five weeks of the regular season remaining and the race to secure homecourt advantage is heating up. Meanwhile, no fewer than five teams are scrapping to secure the last available playoff spot in the Western Conference, and there will be no shortage of excitement over the final weeks of the season.

Several teams are also making strong cases that they can compete for the title in the postseason, and here we will take a look at the latest Power Rankings as we head into Week 21 of the 2019-20 NBA season.

#10 Indiana Pacers - Record: 39-25

The Indiana Pacers sit 5th in the East standings

The Indiana Pacers embarked on a dismal run of form back in February that resulted in the team falling to seventh in the East standings. However, Nate McMillan has been able to turn things around over the past month, and following a run of eight wins in 10 games, the Pacers sit 5th with a 39-25 record. Victor Oladipo is starting to find form following his return from injury - and the Pacers have huge games to come this week against the Celtics and Sixers.

#9 Miami Heat - Record: 41-23

Jimmy Butler and the Heat have struggled since the turn of the year

Following weeks of disappointing results, the Miami Heat have won five of their last six games - including a huge midweek win over the Bucks. Miami restricted Giannis Antetokounmpo to just 13 points during the 105-89 victory, and Erik Spoelstra will be confident that his side has now turned the corner ahead of the business end of the regular season.

#8 Oklahoma City Thunder - Record: 40-24

Dennis Schroder scored the game-winner against the Celtics on Sunday

The Oklahoma City Thunder came through in the fourth quarter once again on Sunday as they defeated the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. It was OKC's 40th win of the season - and Billy Donovan's side remains in the hunt for homecourt advantage following a campaign that has wildly surpassed expectations.

