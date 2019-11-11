NBA Power Rankings Week 4: Los Angeles Lakers at the top as the Boston Celtics continue their impressive start to the season

The Los Angeles Lakers have made an impressive start to the 2019-20 season

It may be hard to believe, although Week 4 of the 2019-20 NBA season is already here. Over the past three weeks, we have seen the likes of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Atlanta Hawks slow down after making fast starts to the new season, although several teams around the league have been able to maintain form. So, as we head into Week 4 of the season, here are the top 10 teams in the NBA.

#10 Miami Heat - Current Record: 6-3

Jimmy Butler and the Heat look set to be among the best teams in the East

The Miami Heat fell to defeats to the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers over the past week, although Erik Spoelstra's team still sit fourth in the Eastern Conference standings with a 6-3 record. All three defeats have come on the road, and the Heat have a favorable Week 4 schedule with games against the Pistons, Cavaliers, and Pelicans. Miami's young roster will continue to get better and they remain one of the teams to watch.

#9 Houston Rockets - Current Record: 6-3

James Harden leads the league in points per game

Heading into Week 4, James Harden is averaging a ridiculous 37.1 points per game, although the 30-year-old is shooting a career-low 39.4% from the field while attempting more than 24 shots. While this strategy will be enough to rack up wins during the regular season, doubts persist over whether the Rockets can contend. Russell Westbrook's addition in place of Chris Paul has made little impact, while Eric Gordon's performances are heading in the wrong direction. Ultimately, Houston will keep winning, although they seem on course for another disappointing postseason.

#8 Utah Jazz - Current Record: 6-3

The Jazz picked up impressive wins over the Sixers and Bucks

After opening the week with a defeat to the Clippers, the Utah Jazz bounced back with impressive wins over the Sixers and Bucks. Mike Conley performed well in both games following his historically bad start for the Jazz, while Bojan Bogdanović is proving to be one of the best pickups of the offseason. The 30-year-old is shooting 45% from beyond the arc, and with Donovan Mitchell continuing his excellent form, the Jazz already look better than last season.

#7 Toronto Raptors - Current Record: 7-2

Fred VanVleet was excellent during Toronto's win over the Lakers

Few believed that the Toronto Raptors could compete following the departures of Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green, although Sunday's win over the Los Angeles Lakers took their record to 7-2. The win added further credibility to the theory that the Raptors can build a future winning team around Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam, although Toronto's immediate hopes of winning were hit when Kyle Lowry and Serge Ibaka were lost to injury.

