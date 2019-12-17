NBA Power Rankings Week 9: Milwaukee remain on top as Philadelphia 76ers continue to climb

Tristan Elliott FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 17 Dec 2019, 00:00 IST SHARE

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks possess the NBA's joint-best record

We are now two months into the 2019-20 NBA season and a few teams in each Conference are starting to pull away from a crowded chasing pack. With more than two-thirds of the season still to be played, plenty could still change and here we will take a look at the latest NBA power rankings heading into Week 9.

#10 Denver Nuggets - Record: 17-8

Nikola Jokic appears to be nearing his best following a tough start to the season

It took two months, although Nikola Jokic has finally come to life. Following a muted start to the season, the Serbian was excellent as the Nuggets beat the Trail Blazers, Thunder, and Knicks. Denver's lone defeat came to the Sixers, and following a tough start to December, the team could surge up the West standings over the next few weeks.

#9 Houston Rockets - Record: 17-9

The Rockets failed to take full advantage of a favorable schedule last week

Houston had a favorable schedule in Week 8, although the team finished the week with a 2-2 record after suffering home defeats to the Kings and Pistons. We have now had plenty of time to see the James Harden and Russell Westbrook pairing, and there is little evidence to suggest that the Rockets are better off with Westbrook than Chris Paul. Nevertheless, the Rockets remain a dangerous team and they will be looking to make a statement on Wednesday when they face the Clippers

#8 Toronto Raptors - Record: 17-8

Pascal Siakam has been Toronto's best performer this season

The Raptors have lost four of their past six games, although thanks to an excellent start to the season they remain near the top of the East standings. Sunday night's impressive win over the Nets also provided the team with a much-needed lift, and with a favorable schedule over the next seven days, Nick Nurse's team should be able to get back on track.

Also read: Can Pascal Siakam win the NBA's Most Improved Player award once again?

1 / 3 NEXT