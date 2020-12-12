The NBA preseason has finally arrived as ten teams tip-off on Friday evening, with a Los Angeles showcase between the LA Lakers and Clippers the headline game. Since some of the league's biggest stars will be rested during the preseason games, it is the perfect time for those newest to the NBA to shine.

The rookies have had a short turnaround after the 2020 NBA Draft on November 18th but will be looking to use the NBA preseason as an opportunity to push for starting minutes when the season begins. We will take a look at 5 to watch out for over the coming weeks.

NBA Preseason: 5 rookies likely to shine throughout preparation for the league's regular season

#1 Anthony Edwards



Coming out on top of his draft class, Anthony Edwards was selected by the Minnesota Timberwolves. Although the 6'5" guard may not be required to start for the franchise, this could help his development and make him push for more minutes during the NBA preseason. Edwards averaged 19 points and 5.2 rebounds at Georgia and was the Southeastern Conference's Freshman of the Year. Edwards' athleticism and rim production were some of the reasons why Minnesota used their No.1 pick to select the 19-year-old.

Anthony Edwards could be the perfect third star for the Wolves with his potential to be Spida 2.0 💯

The Timberwolves are hoping to make a big improvement on last season. After finishing 14th in the West, stars Karl-Anthony Towns and D'Angelo Russell have returned to full fitness. Using them to take a lot of the spotlight away from the No.1 seed, Edwards could prove to be a perfect fit alongside Russell in the backcourt and will be looking to use the NBA preseason to prove that.

#2 Killian Hayes



As one of the hottest prospects in the NBA Draft, Killian Hayes is set to make a big impact on the Detroit Pistons fortunes this year and has the NBA preseason to settle into his role. Although falling to seventh in the draft, the 19-year-old has joined a franchise short of talent, particularly at the guard position. Therefore, the rookie has been touted by coach Casey to be the franchise's starting point guard. Under the tutelage of Derrick Rose, Hayes will have one of the best teachers in the league as his backup.

Pistons rookie Killian Hayes blocks a shot on one end then hits the step-back trey on the other end in today's practice.

Having played professionally in Europe since he was 16, Hayes has been watched closely by several NBA teams before entering the draft this year. A lot has been made about how comfortable Hayes looks on offense. Therefore, the Pistons will be hoping Hayes has the same effect Luka Doncic has had since moving over from Europe.

#3 Obi Toppin



New York native Obi Toppin was drafted by his home team, the Knicks, at 8th overall and will be hoping to prove that he could've been selected higher. Dominant at Dayton last season, Toppin averaged 20 points and 7.5 rebounds and has the ability to play at any one of the frontcourt positions. As a result, the rookie should expect a lot of playing time during the NBA preseason.

It goes without saying that the New York Knicks have lacked talent in the past few years. After a positive offseason, however, the franchise look rejuvenated under new coach Tom Thibodeau. They have brought in salary-friendly contracts and added shooters to their roster. Indeed, Toppin shot an impressive 63% from the field last year and will be many people's outside bet for Rookie of the Year.

#4 LaMelo Ball



Another player joining the league from overseas is LaMelo Ball who was brought in by the Charlotte Hornets at No.3 overall. Ball was one of the most talked-about rookies to enter the league after averaging 17 points and 7 rebounds in the Australian league. Although the Hornets have back up at point guard already, the NBA preseason is Ball's opportunity away from the spotlight of league games to make his mark and prove he deserves the minutes his selection warrants.

#5 Cole Anthony



After being picked up at No.15 in the draft, Cole Anthony enters the NBA preseason in a promising position with the Orlando Magic. The franchise have been desperately looking for someone to ignite their offense and the point guard could be that spark. Although that may be off the bench behind Markelle Fultz, Anthony can expect plenty of minutes with the Magic as their top backup guard.

Anthony averaged 18.5 points and 5.7 rebounds last season with North Carolina. The Magic have a young team that they are looking to develop this season and challenge for the lower playoff seeds in the East. The NBA preseason will be the perfect opportunity for Anthony to show he has what it takes to contribute in that progression plan and help the franchise to reach the postseason.