NBA preseason 2020-21 nationally televised schedule

The 2020-21 NBA preseason began yesterday and just 61 days after the 2019-20 postseason came to an end. With many changes and storylines in the offseason, fans want to get an early look at how their favorite team or rivals are shaping up. However, many are unsure of how to watch the games. In this article, we will lay out the NBA preseason national TV schedule.

NBA Preseason broadcasting deals

The NBA preseason consists of 49 games. Each team plays a minimum of two games, one home and one away, but teams are allowed a maximum of four preseason games. The NBA will be broadcasting thirteen of the remaining preseason games nationally as ESPN will host four games, TNT will have the rights to two games, and the rest will be on NBA TV.

All nationally broadcasted games through the NBA preseason, regular-season, and the playoffs will be broadcasted on ABC, ESPN, TNT or NBA TV. If the games are not on a national broadcast, they will be available through the NBA League Pass or the team's local network.

Full NBA Preseason schedule: pic.twitter.com/QIpc6lWdO9 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 27, 2020

NBA Preseason 2020-21 National TV Schedule (all times are in ET)

Saturday, December 12:

Raptors at Hornets, 7 PM - NBA TV

Suns at Jazz, 9 PM - NBA TV

Sunday, December 13:

Wizards at Nets, 6 PM - NBA TV

Clippers at Lakers, 8:30 PM - ESPN

Monday, December 14:

Pelicans at Heat, 7 PM - NBA TV

Suns at Jazz, 9 PM - NBA TV

Tuesday, December 15

Celtics at 76ers, 7:30 PM - TNT

Warriors at Kings, 10 PM - TNT

Wednesday, December 16:

Lakers at Suns, 9 PM - NBA TV

Thursday, December 17:

Warriors at Kings, 9 PM - ESPN

Friday, December 18:

Nets at Celtics, 8 PM - ESPN2

Lakers at Suns, 10:30 PM - ESPN

Saturday, December 19:

Hawks at Grizzlies, 8 PM - NBATV