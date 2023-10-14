NBA preseason 2023: Lakers vs Warriors starting lineups revealed (October 13th)

The starting lineups for the preseason game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors have been revealed. This premier matchup is highly anticipated considering both teams are regarded as among the strongest in the Western Conference.

This preseason game will mark the second time this week that the Warriors and the Lakers will face off. The Warriors won against the LeBron James-less Lakers in their first meeting, 125-108.

Here are the starters for both teams:

Lakers starters Warriors starters LeBron James Anthony Davis Taurean Prince D’Angelo Russell Austin Reaves Steph Curry Klay Thompson Chris Paul Andrew Wiggins Kevon Looney Lakers bench Warriors bench Rui Hachimura Jalen Hood-Schifino Christian Wood Jaxson Hayes Max Christie Maxwell Lewis Jonathan Kuminga Moses Moody Brandin Podziemski Dario Saric Trayce Jackson-Davis Gary Payton II Lakers inactive list Warriors inactive list Gabe Vincent Jarred Vanderbilt Cam Reddish Draymond Green Cory Joseph Rodney McGruder

Comparing Lakers vs Warriors starting lineups

Draymond Green won't be available tonight against the Lakers. However, all the other key players for the Warriors are anticipated to participate in the game in LA. According to Steve Kerr, he plans to slightly increase the minutes for the starting lineup compared to the preseason opener.

Considering this, the Warriors boast a stronger starting lineup. They have Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney, four guys who are used to playing with each other, and Chris Paul, whose skills as a floor general are unquestionable. In contrast, the Lakers are still in the process of developing their overall team chemistry with several new additions.

This preseason game marks the initial face-off between LeBron James and Curry this season. James was not present in the first Lakers-Warriors clash. Additionally, Anthony Davis did not participate in the game against the Brooklyn Nets.

Darvin Ham said before the game that Jarred Vanderbilt, Cam Reddish and Gabe Vincent won’t play tonight for the Lakers. Vincent is recuperating from back tightness, while Vanderbilt and Reddish have been day to day due to ankle injuries.

Vanderbilt averaged 3.5 rebounds, 3.3 points and 0.8 steals in 6 games against the Warriors in the 2023 Western Conference Semifinals.

Given that this is a preseason game, it's anticipated that the star players will see action primarily in the first half. Fans can expect a playoff-like intensity in the first two quarters, with seasoned veterans facing off against one another.

It will be intriguing to observe Davis' performance as he showcased dominance against the Warriors in last year's playoffs. However, the Warriors possess a versatile backcourt and a roster filled with exceptional playmaking, which could pose a challenge for the Lakers, who are still in the process of building their chemistry.

In the second half, the spotlight will likely shift towards the reserves, offering them an opportunity to showcase their skills.

The game will also feature ESPN's new-look broadcast crew featuring Mike Breen. Doris Burke and former Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers.

