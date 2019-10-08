NBA Preseason: 5 Games to watch out for this week (7 Oct to 13 Oct)

Achyut Dubey FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 16 // 08 Oct 2019, 00:13 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

This NBA preseason demands considerable attention

With a seismic offseason now behind us, it's time to get used to the latest team lineups and switched allegiances. And nothing provides a better opportunity to get accustomed to the new trends than some exciting tuneup preseason matchups.

The immense magnitude of player transfers and the shocking nature of the proceedings in July have left us all eager to witness the results. The regular season kicks off on October 22nd with a mouth-watering Clippers-Lakers clash in store. But until we get our hands on the 2019-20 regular season, let's take a look at what's lined up for us in the coming week.

In this piece, we will skim through some of the much-awaited preseason clashes scheduled to take place this week, so let's get to it.

#1 Houston Rockets vs Toronto Raptors - October 8, Tuesday (6:00 AM ET)

Westbrook hasn't played in any of Houston's preseason clashes yet

As an integral part of the NBA Japan Games, Houston will take on the reigning champions in what would be their third preseason bout. They romped through the Shanghai Sharks, followed by a 109-96 win over the Los Angeles Clippers (with neither Kawhi Leonard nor Paul George playing). James Harden has been looking solid through all of his appearances so far, which included a 37-point show against LA.

The Toronto Raptors would be taking the floor for the first time this year, after leading a dreamy title run last season, and get a taste of NBA basketball with Kawhi. Entering into the final year of his contract, Lowry recently signed a 1-year contract extension worth $31 million with the Raptors, clarifying any possible doubts about this player-franchise relationship. Not many expect Toronto to be as competitive as they were last year, but then again, one could never count out a defending champion straight off the bat.

The Raptors and Rockets are scheduled to meet twice during the regular season, with the first bout coming on December 5 followed by a repeat on April 5.

1 / 3 NEXT