NBA Preseason Schedule Announced as LA Lakers take on LA Clippers on Opening Night

As a hectic few weeks of NBA Free Agency is drawing to a close, with the majority of major deals having been done, teams are preparing for their training camps and NBA preseason games.

With the regular season beginning on the 22nd of December, we now have an idea of how the NBA preseason games will play out, what the schedule will look like and what games to keep a close eye on, including a mouth-watering double-header between the Los Angeles rivals.

League announces NBA preseason schedule commencing on December 11th

Los Angeles Clippers v Los Angeles Lakers

In what has been an extremely long offseason for teams failing to qualify for the bubble, fans will be excited to learn that the NBA preseason schedule has been announced on Friday. Although a lot of star players sit some of the preseason out to avoid injury, the schedule will bring a lot of exciting basketball. Reigning champions the LA Lakers have potentially the most exciting fixture list of any and will be a good test for their new-look roster playing twice at home to the Clippers and twice on the road against the Phoenix Suns.

Full NBA Preseason schedule: pic.twitter.com/QIpc6lWdO9 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 27, 2020

All eyes will be on those teams, such as the Lakers and Suns, who have made headline-grabbing moves this offseason. Teams who have made acquisitions to bolster their roster will want to hit the ground running and have a good NBA preseason as the league is set to begin on the 22nd of December.

Over in the East, we will be able to see how teams that will battle at the top of the conference are fairing before the NBA tips off. The Brooklyn Nets' depthful squad will be tested by a resurgent Washington, being able to utilize tactics that can best suit their superstars Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant.

Furthermore, rivals Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics will face off, two sides who have solidified this offseason. The NBA preseason, though not as glamorous, is a time for teams to test out their roster depth, employ new strategies and improve squad morale. For NBA fans, it is a taster of what could be a widely-competitive season to come.