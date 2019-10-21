NBA Preview 2019-20: Los Angeles Lakers vs Los Angeles Clippers - Match Preview & Predictions

No better game to headline the 2019-20 NBA opening night

Match details

Fixture: Los Angeles Lakers vs Los Angeles Clippers

Date & Time: Tuesday 22nd October - 10:30 PM ET

Venue: Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA

Last game result

Los Angeles Lakers: 124-103 loss to Golden State Warriors (Preseason, October 19th)

Los Angeles Clippers: 102-87 loss to Dallas Mavericks (Preseason, October 18th)

Match overview

In what would be a spectacle to witness, the Los Angeles Lakers will clash with the Los Angeles Clippers to kick things off for this revamped setup that the league finds itself in. The new-look LA giants have garnered intense interest from basketball experts and fans across the world, who have placed them with the highest odds to lift the Larry O'Brien this year.

However, the much-awaited showdown will miss a pair of prominent names on both sides. According to Coach Vogel, Kyle Kuzma is yet to recover from the stress injury he suffered during his time at the Team USA Camp and will miss the season opener. On the other hand, Coach Rivers has projected an absence of at least 10 games for last year's MVP finalist, Paul George, citing his recent shoulder surgery.

Nevertheless, the Lakers-Clippers matchup would be the quintessential bout to set the tone for what is projected to be a thrilling year of NBA basketball, considering the dramatic surge in talent shuffles this past offseason.

Key players

Los Angeles Lakers - Anthony Davis

The stars have aligned for Davis to conjure his best numbers yet

Anthony Davis was an MVP finalist alongside LeBron James two seasons ago. And one can only imagine what an 82-game season would look like when they're playing in the same uniform. There is no doubt that The Brow is heir to the throne once The King exits the spotlight, and the basketball gods had just the right plan in mind.

Before this past season, AD averaged over 28 points per game for two straight years, along with at least 11 rebounds on an average. Despite the stat sheets screaming of his apparent greatness, he showcased his ability to make others around him better as well during a bunch of preseason games played in the purple and gold.

Los Angeles Clippers - Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi is aiming for nothing less than a title repeat for himself

After a year of unfortunate absence, Kawhi Leonard announced his return to the world in the most majestic manner. He led the Raptors to their first-ever title, picked up the Finals MVP while doing so, and moved on.

Now that he is back in the United States, and his new pairing with All-Star Paul George offers an ever-so exciting prospect to the NBA as a whole. Kawhi is arguably the best two-way player in the league right now, and his superhuman focus and poise in crunch situations makes the Clippers a tough team to beat down the stretch.

Predicted starting lineups

Los Angeles Lakers: LeBron James, Anthony Davis, JaVale McGee, Rajon Rondo, Avery Bradley

Los Angeles Clippers: Kawhi Leonard, Patrick Beverley, Montrezl Harrell, Landry Shamet, Moe Harkless

Lakers vs Clippers match prediction

LeBron would be eager to remind the world of his greatness. Even though his side's roster would be missing Kyle Kuzma, the void wouldn't be as impactful as the absence of Paul George on the other side. Despite the odds favoring the Los Angeles Clippers in the long run, this inaugural matchup has its scales tipped in the favor of the Los Angeles Lakers. At the moment, they are taller and more talented on paper.

Where to watch Lakers vs Clippers?

The Lakers vs Clippers game will be broadcast nationwide on TNT. You can also live stream the game via NBA League Pass.