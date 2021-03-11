NBA Reddit Stream Alternatives: Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets live-stream options - March 11th 2021

In an enticing showdown between two elite teams in the 2020-21 NBA Eastern Conference on Thursday, the Boston Celtics travel to the Barclays Center to face the Brooklyn Nets.

Pulling off another marquee deal, the Brooklyn Nets have landed Blake Griffin in their roster, with the player likely to hit the floor against the Boston Celtics. The 6x All-Star is averaging 12.3 points on 36% shooting this season but is expected to far better in the Brooklyn Nets system.

Blake Griffin has agreed to a deal with the Nets 👀



(via @wojespn) pic.twitter.com/YtRQojbuUY — ESPN (@espn) March 8, 2021

Meanwhile, the Boston Celtics will welcome their primary defender Marcus Smart, who is expected to return to the fold after missing 18 games due to injury. The Boston Celtics will look to counter the Brooklyn Nets superteam with their star trio of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Kemba Walker, who are averaging a combined 61 points between them this campaign.

The Boston Celtics ended the first half of their season on a strong note, winning four consecutive games to climb back into the top four teams in the East. Brad Stevens' in-form side will now aim to continue from where they left off when they battle against the surging Brooklyn Nets team.

NBA Reddit Stream Alternatives: How to live-stream the Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets game?

Jaylen Brown (#7) and Jayson Tatum (#0) of the Boston Celtics

Since the ban on the website, fans won't be able to watch the game between the Boston Celtics and the Brooklyn Nets on Reddit. However, there are several other ways to catch live action from this exciting fixture. Let's have a look at a few such options:

NBA TV/NBA LEAGUE PASS

Fans can watch this game using an NBA TV/ NBA League Pass. The game will be streamed directly through NBA.com. It will cost $6.99/month or $59.99/year to get the NBA League Pass, which is also available as a bundle.

NBA on ESPN LIVE

The Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets matchup will also be available on ESPN via the 'watch live' section on the ESPN website or the ESPN app. ESPN also have tie-ups with popular streaming services like Sling TV, AT&T TV NOW, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV and FuboTV.

Marcus Smart discusses his return to the court and how he hopes to help our team re-establish its defensive identity.https://t.co/BxoHI0vIsD — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 10, 2021

NBA on TNT

This match can be viewed live on the TNT live-stream on the TNT website or Watch TNT app as well. TNT live can be accessed with an active subscription to YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV or AT&T TV NOW.