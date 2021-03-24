NBA Reddit Stream Alternatives: Brooklyn Nets vs Utah Jazz live-stream options - March 24th

James Harden and the Brooklyn Nets will take on Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz at the Vivint Arena tonight at 10 PM ET.

The red-hot Brooklyn Nets will be without Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in the lineup for this contest. However, Steve Nash's men have proven time and again that they can take care of any side in the league as long as 3x scoring champ James Harden is running the show.

The Brooklyn Nets are coming off an impressive performance against the Portland Trail Blazers, where they defeated Damian Lillard and Co, 116-112 in regulation. Despite having a sore neck, James Harden sizzled with a 25-point outing in which he also added a whopping seventeen assists and seven boards en route to their 30th win of the season.

Meanwhile, the Utah Jazz returned to winning ways after hitting a rough patch at the All-Star break. Heading into this matchup, the Utah Jazz are on a two-game winning streak and will fancy their chances against a severely-depleted Brooklyn Nets lineup.

Joe Ingles could produce another stellar outing against the Brooklyn Nets at home. However, the Utah Jazz will rely on Donovan Mitchell's scoring exploits to bring home the win. Mitchell, a 2x All-Star, has been averaging 25.4 points on 42.6% shooting accuracy from the field in 40 games thus far.

NBA Reddit Stream Alternatives: How to live-stream the Brooklyn Nets vs Utah Jazz game?

Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Utah Jazz

In the past, fans were using social media site Reddit to stream high-flying NBA games for free, although it was illegal. Now, since a ban is in effect on subreddit r/NBAstreams, fans will no longer be able to stream the game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Utah Jazz on Reddit. Thankfully, fans can still catch this exciting fixture with the options stated below:

NBA TV/NBA LEAGUE PASS

Fans can watch this game using NBA TV/ NBA League Pass. The game will be streamed directly through NBA.com. It will cost $6.99/month or $59.99/year to get the NBA League Pass, which is also available as a bundle.

A career-high-tying 17 assists to go with 25 points.



What can't @JHarden13 do at this point? 📼 pic.twitter.com/7Y6nPccX7f — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) March 24, 2021

NBA on ESPN LIVE

NBA fans can watch the Brooklyn Nets vs Utah Jazz matchup on ESPN via the 'watch live' section on the ESPN website or the ESPN app. ESPN also has tie-ups with popular streaming services like Sling TV, AT&T TV NOW, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV. FuboTV is another feasible option for fans to utilize.

Rudy with a career-high 9 blocks and the first Jazzman ever to have 21/10 & 9 #PerformanceLeader | @UofUHealth pic.twitter.com/YLTBKrvgS3 — utahjazz (@utahjazz) March 23, 2021

NBA on TNT

This match can be viewed live via the TNT live-stream on the TNT website or Watch TNT app. You can also watch TNT live with an active subscription to YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, or AT&T TV NOW.

