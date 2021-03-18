NBA Reddit Stream Alternatives: Charlotte Hornets vs LA Lakers live stream options - March 18th

The surging Charlotte Hornets take on the injury-plagued LA Lakers at the Staples Center tonight in their first matchup of the 2020-21 NBA season.

LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets have been on a roll, winning four of their last five games. Their recent form has propelled the Hornets to 5th place in the Eastern Conference standings with a 20-19 record. Ball, the rookie sensation, is averaging 18.2 points, 5.7 assists, and 5.3 rebounds in March (six games).

The Charlotte Hornets are coming off a lopsided defeat at the hands of the Denver Nuggets in their previous matchup. James Borrego's side will be hungry to get back on the winning track in this enticing fixture as they endeavor to solidify their place in the top eight teams in the East.

Meanwhile, the reigning champs the LA Lakers have tipped off the second half of their season with a bang. The Purple and Gold are on a three-game winning streak heading into this matchup.

LeBron James registered two triple-double performances in each of their last two outings to bring his career triple-double count to 99. His next one will make King James the 5th player in league history to reach this milestone (100 triple-doubles). LeBron is coming off a 25-point outing in which he also added 12 boards and as many assists as the LA Lakers bested the Minnesota Timberwolves 137-121.

NBA Reddit Stream Alternatives: How to live-stream the Charlotte Hornets vs LA Lakers game?

LaMelo Ball #2 of the Charlotte Hornets

Fans won't be able to stream the game between the Charlotte Hornets and the LA Lakers on Reddit since a ban on illegal live streaming of sports is in effect. As the subreddit r/NBAstreams are no longer a viable option, fans will now have to rely on legitimate means to catch all the high-flying NBA action. Fortunately, fans can still catch this exciting fixture through the options stated below:

NBA TV/NBA LEAGUE PASS

Fans can watch this game using NBA TV/ NBA League Pass. The game will be streamed directly through NBA.com. It will cost $6.99/month or $59.99/year to get the NBA League Pass, which is also available as a bundle.

LeBron James is the oldest player in NBA history with back-to-back triple-doubles.



25/12/12 tonight

22/10/11 last night pic.twitter.com/i0OaoMRb64 — StatMuse (@statmuse) March 17, 2021

NBA on ESPN LIVE

NBA fans can watch the Charlotte Hornets vs LA Lakers matchup on ESPN via the 'watch live' section on the ESPN website or the ESPN app. ESPN also has tie-ups with popular streaming services like Sling TV, AT&T TV NOW, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV. FuboTV is another feasible option for the fans to utilize.

NBA on TNT

This match can be viewed live via the TNT live stream on the TNT website or Watch TNT app. You can also watch TNT live with an active subscription to YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, or AT&T TV NOW.

