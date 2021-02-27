NBA Reddit Stream Alternatives: Dallas Mavericks vs Brooklyn Nets live stream options - February 27th

Get ready for an electric showdown in the NBA as the Dallas Mavericks face off against the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center on Saturday at 8:30 PM ET.

The matchup will feature the battle of two elite guards in the association as Luka Doncic locks horns with James Harden in the backcourt. The Dallas Mavericks have been inconsistent in the first half of the season and are coming off a loss to the East-leading Philadelphia 76ers in their previous matchup.

Meanwhile, the red-hot Brooklyn Nets have been cruising to victory powered by their league-leading offensive rating. The Nets have put the league on notice with an eight-game winning streak that has brought them within striking distance of the pole position in their conference.

NBA Reddit Stream Alternatives: How to live-stream the Dallas Mavericks vs Brooklyn Nets game?



Since the ban on unofficial live streaming of sporting events, fans can no longer stream NBA games for free on the popular social media site Reddit. However, there are still several ways to catch this exciting fixture.

NBA TV/NBA LEAGUE PASS

Fans can watch this game using NBA TV/ NBA League Pass. The game will be streamed directly through NBA.com. It will cost $6.99/month or $59.99/year to get the NBA League Pass, which is also available as a bundle.

NBA on ESPN LIVE

NBA fans can watch the Dallas Mavericks vs Brooklyn Nets matchup on ESPN via the 'watch live' section on the ESPN website or the ESPN app. ESPN also has tie-ups with popular streaming services like Sling TV, AT&T TV NOW, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV. FuboTV is another feasible option for the fans to utilize.

At 21 years old, @luka7doncic already has an IMPRESSIVE clutch shot resume. ❄️



Luka: Game-winner Tuesday with 0.1 left

NBA on TNT

This match can be viewed live via the TNT live stream on the TNT website or Watch TNT app. You can also watch TNT live with an active subscription to YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, or AT&T TV NOW.

NBA on ABC

The Dallas Mavericks vs Brooklyn Nets game will air on ABC, making it easy to watch. Fans with a traditional cable package can use the ABC app and stream it from a PC, laptop, or tablet on the web.

Can the Dallas Mavericks vs Brooklyn Nets game be live-streamed on Reddit for free?



In the past, social media site Reddit has been utilized by fans to stream NBA games for free. However, since the subreddit r/NBAstreams was banned for streaming live matches, there are no free and legal ways to watch NBA games.

James Harden since joining the Nets:



25.2 PPG

8.5 RPG (Career-High)

11.6 APG (Career-High)

49.5% FG (Career-High)

41.7% 3-PT FG (Career-High)



(h/t @paulpierce34) pic.twitter.com/AOzsoTxVbk — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 24, 2021

NBA fans can still catch the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Brooklyn Nets through various options mentioned in this article.

Mavericks vs Nets Match Prediction

Luka Doncic and co. will face an uphill battle as they take on the surging Brooklyn Nets on the road. Kyrie Irving has been lauded for posting incredible numbers across the board this campaign and will be eager to one-up Luka in this much-anticipated fixture.

The Brooklyn Nets are the clear favorites to win this matchup. For the Dallas Mavericks' to steal one on the road will require nothing short of an all-around performance from the entire cast and then some. NBA fans are in for a treat as this game has the makings of a high-scoring battle between two potent offensive units.