NBA Reddit Stream Alternatives: Dallas Mavericks vs Denver Nuggets live-stream options - March 13th

The Dallas Mavericks take on the Denver Nuggets in an exciting clash that will see the two teams squaring off for the third time in the 2020-21 NBA season.

The two sides have so far split their season series. The Dallas Mavericks drew first blood with a thrilling overtime win on January 8th, where Luka Doncic dropped 38 points in a near triple-double outing. The Denver Nuggets turned the tables on January 26, courtesy of Michael Porter Jr.'s season-high 30-point performance.

Both sides are playoff hopefuls in a stacked Western Conference with the Nuggets doing better at this stage of the season. This matchup has thus all the makings of a high-flying affair that is not to be missed.

The Dallas Mavericks are coming off a disappointing loss to the OKC Thunder in a game where Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis were on the sidelines. Luka hasn't been added to the injury report officially and there remains a good chance he will get to suit up for this contest.

Meanwhile, the Denver Nuggets have won five straight games to ascend to the 5th spot in the Western Conference. Nikola Jokic has proven to be a force to reckon with in this campaign. He is coming off an impressive outing against the Grizzlies, registering 28 points, fifteen boards, and seven assists in 36 minutes from the floor.

Luka Doncic has the 33rd triple-double of his career. That ties Bob Cousy for 11th on the all-time list.



Luka has played 166 total games 😱 pic.twitter.com/TubYeG32gV — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 11, 2021

Congratulations to Denver @nuggets 3x All-Star and Harvard “Graduate” Nikola Jokić on yet another all-star game appearance. Good luck tonight! https://t.co/3m0ZHuQAXL — Harvard Basketball (@HarvardMBB) March 7, 2021

