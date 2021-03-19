NBA Reddit Stream Alternatives: Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies live stream options - March 19th

Get ready for fireworks in the NBA as the Golden State Warriors take on the Memphis Grizzlies at the FedExForum tonight.

The Golden State Warriors will hope to see Stephen Curry back in the lineup as the former league MVP suffered an injury in their previous matchup against the Houston Rockets. Meanwhile, Ja Morant and co. will aim to build on their winning momentum after defeating the Miami Heat in their previous outing.

The Golden State Warriors are currently occupying 9th place in the Western Conference with a 21-20 record while the Memphis Grizzlies are right on their trail at the 10th spot with an 18-19 record. The Golden State Warriors are being led by a determined Stephen Curry this season, who is averaging 29 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 6.3 assists per game. Andrew Wiggins is supporting the former MVP on the wing with a scoring average of 17.2 points per appearance.

Meanwhile, the Memphis Grizzlies don't have a single player with a scoring average of 20 points on the season, however, they have six players with scoring averages in double digits. Ja Morant leads the pack with 19.4 points on 44.3% shooting from the field while Jonas Valanciunas has been a double-double machine, averaging 15.9 points and 11.9 boards in 32 games this campaign.

Memphis Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins will rely on the entire team to work their magic to pull off an upset in this matchup.

NBA Reddit Stream Alternatives: How to live-stream the Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies game?

Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies

Until this season, fans were using Reddit to stream NBA games in high-definition. Unofficial live streaming of sports events was recently declared illegal and since the ban on subreddit r/NBAstreams, fans can no longer catch NBA games online for free. However, the game between the Golden State Warriors and the Memphis Grizzlies can be viewed with the options stated below:

NBA TV/NBA LEAGUE PASS

Fans can watch this game using NBA TV/ NBA League Pass. The game will be streamed directly through NBA.com. It will cost $6.99/month or $59.99/year to get the NBA League Pass, which is also available as a bundle.

Total team effort last night in Houston.@Verizon || Game Rewind pic.twitter.com/iLiryi16ni — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 18, 2021

NBA on ESPN LIVE

NBA fans can watch the Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies matchup on ESPN via the 'watch live' section on the ESPN website or the ESPN app. ESPN also has tie-ups with popular streaming services like Sling TV, AT&T TV NOW, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV. FuboTV is another feasible option for the fans to utilize.

JA MORANT IS CLUTCH ❄️ pic.twitter.com/uQPra0bweU — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 18, 2021

NBA on TNT

This match can be viewed live via the TNT live stream on the TNT website or Watch TNT app. You can also watch TNT live with an active subscription to YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, or AT&T TV NOW.

