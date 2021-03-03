NBA Reddit Stream Alternatives: Golden State Warriors vs Portland Trail Blazers live stream options - March 3rd

Get ready for a showdown between two elite guards in the NBA as Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors face off against Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers in their third encounter of the 2020-21 NBA season.

The winner of this game will become the first between the two teams to reach the mark of 20 wins this campaign.

Entering the matchup, both sides have split their season series with Damian Lillard drawing first blood, powered by a 123-98 victory on Jan. 1, where "Dame Dollar" and CJ McCollum combined for 62 points in the emphatic win.

The Golden State Warriors then achieved a triumphant victory two nights later, courtesy of Stephen Curry's mind-blowing 62 point performance. With the series tied apiece, fans can expect the two perennial All-Stars to go all out in this enticing fixture.

Head to Head comparison

Stephen Curry: 29.5 PPG, 5.4 RPG, 6.4 APG, 1.3 SPG, 47.8% FG (34 Games)

Damian Lillard: 29.6 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 8.1 APG, 1.0 SPG, 44.5% FG (32 Games)

NBA Reddit Stream Alternatives: How to live-stream the Golden State Warriors vs Portland Trail Blazers game?

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors

Fans can no longer use social media site Reddit as a medium to stream NBA games for free since a ban is in effect. However, there are still several ways to catch this thrilling matchup, with the options stated below:

NBA TV/NBA LEAGUE PASS

Fans can watch this game using NBA TV/ NBA League Pass. The game will be streamed directly through NBA.com. It will cost $6.99/month or $59.99/year to get the NBA League Pass, which is also available as a bundle.

S T 3⃣ P H



For the seventh time in his career, @StephenCurry30 will participate in the 3-Point Contest at #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/KWiz03NE5m — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 3, 2021

NBA on ESPN LIVE

NBA fans can watch the Golden State Warriors vs Portland Trail Blazers matchup on ESPN via the 'watch live' section on the ESPN website or the ESPN app. ESPN also has tie-ups with popular streaming services like Sling TV, AT&T TV NOW, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV. FuboTV is another feasible option for fans to utilize.

NBA on TNT

The match can be viewed live via the TNT live stream on the TNT website or the Watch TNT app. You can also watch TNT live with an active subscription to YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, or AT&T TV NOW.

Damian Lillard is having another dominant season for Rip City ⌚️



Here's his top 10 plays so far pic.twitter.com/TxJ6TwUSaa — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 26, 2021

NBA on ABC

The Golden State Warriors vs. Portland Trail Blazers game will air on ABC, making it pretty easy to watch. Fans with a traditional cable package can use the ABC app and stream it from a PC, laptop, or tablet on the web.

Can the Golden State Warriors vs Portland Trail Blazers game be live-streamed on Reddit for free?

Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers

In the past, Reddit used to serve as a free but illegal gateway for fans to stream NBA games. However, since the subreddit r/NBAstreams got banned for streaming live matches, there are no free and legitimate means to watch NBA games.

Nevertheless, fans can still catch the game between the Golden State Warriors and Portland Trail Blazers through various options already mentioned in this piece.