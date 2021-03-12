NBA Reddit Stream Alternatives: Indiana Pacers vs LA Lakers live-stream options - March 12th

The 2020-21 season continues with another enticing matchup as the Indiana Pacers battle it out against the reigning champions, the LA Lakers, in their first meeting of the campaign.

All rested up, LeBron James and Co. will kick off the second half of their season in Friday night's contest at the Staples Center. The LA Lakers carry a two-game losing streak from before the All-Star break and will be eager to start off with a big win on Friday night.

With Anthony Davis still awaiting the green signal to hit the floor, James will have to continue shouldering the team till the Lakers' big man returns to the fold. LeBron is averaging 25.8 points on an efficient 50% shooting from the field.

Meanwhile, the Indiana Pacers have their work cut out as their side slipped to the 10th spot in the East before the All-Star break. The Indiana Pacers face a tough schedule with six of their next seven games taking place on the road.

"I think there's a chance we may see him," says Coach Bjorkgren when asked whether LeVert could potentially return on this road trip. https://t.co/5zjjUkcMHd — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) March 12, 2021

The team will look to 2021 All-Star Domantas Sabonis to get them back on the winning track. Meanwhile, Malcolm Brogdon, who is leading the team in scoring, will have to do his part to help them climb back into the top eight teams in the East. The Indiana Pacers duo are averaging 42 points between them.

NBA Reddit Stream Alternatives: How to live-stream the Indiana Pacers vs LA Lakers game?

Justin Holiday (L) and Domantas Sabonis (R) of the Indiana Pacers

Fans won't be able to use Reddit as a medium to stream the game between the Indiana Pacers and the LA Lakers since a ban is in effect. However, there are still several ways to catch this exciting fixture with the options stated below:

NBA TV/NBA LEAGUE PASS

Fans can watch this game using NBA TV/ NBA League Pass. The game will be streamed directly through NBA.com. It will cost $6.99/month or $59.99/year to get the NBA League Pass, which is also available as a bundle.

Here's the best of the best from the first half of the '20-21 season.#LakeShow x @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/mxYwnT1irU — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) March 11, 2021

NBA on ESPN LIVE

NBA fans can watch the Indiana Pacers vs LA Lakers matchup on ESPN via the 'watch live' section on the ESPN website or the ESPN app. ESPN also has tie-ups with popular streaming services like Sling TV, AT&T TV NOW, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV. FuboTV is another feasible option for fans to utilize.

NBA on TNT

This match can be viewed live via the TNT live stream on the TNT website or the Watch TNT app. You can also watch TNT live with an active subscription to YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, or AT&T TV NOW.

Can the Indiana Pacers vs LA Lakers game be live-streamed on Reddit for free?

Anthony Davis (L) and LeBron James of the LA Lakers

Social media site Reddit has served as a free but illegal gateway for fans to stream NBA games in the past. However, since the ban on subreddit r/NBA streams, fans can no longer stream live NBA matches online.

Nevertheless, die-hard fans can still catch the game between the Indiana Pacers and the LA Lakers through the various options mentioned in this article.