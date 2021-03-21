NBA Reddit Stream Alternatives: LA Lakers vs Phoenix Suns preview and live stream options - March 21st

The Phoenix Suns host the reigning NBA champions LA Lakers at the Phoenix Suns Arena in a 2020-21 NBA game on Sunday.

Battling for first place in the Pacific Division, the LA Lakers will have to find a way to win without their superstar forward LeBron James. James, a four-time NBA winner, is out indefinitely owing to an ankle injury he suffered on Saturday in the Atlanta Hawks game.

Speaking to the media after their loss to the Hawks, LA Lakers head coach Frank Vogel said:

"It's certainly going to be a challenge any time you are undermanned," Vogel said. "But if you play team-first basketball and you defend at a high level, you have a chance to win. That'll be our mindset."

The LA Lakers have the personnel to steal a win on the road but will require a total team effort from the entire roster to accomplish the same. The fixture represents the biggest challenge for the LA Lakers role players as the Purple and Gold are also missing their other star player, Anthony Davis.

Meanwhile, the Phoenix Suns will be beaming with confidence after beating the LA Lakers in their first clash of the season. However, the Suns have been shaky in their recent stretch. They have gone 3-2 in their past five games, which includes a loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, the team with the worst record in the West this campaign.

Nevertheless, the Phoenix Suns are in decent shape and will fancy their chances against a severely depleted LA Lakers roster on Sunday.

Heading into this matchup, Devin Booker leads the scoring department for the Phoenix Suns with 25.1 points per game. Chris Paul is the team's leading assists leader, with 8.7 dimes per contest.

The dynamic duo has powered the 27-13 Phoenix Suns to second place in the West, one spot above the LA Lakers.

NBA Reddit Stream Alternatives: How to live stream the LA Lakers vs Phoenix Suns game?

Devin Booker (#1) of the Phoenix Suns

NBA games can no longer be watched on Reddit, as subreddit r/NBAstreams have been banned. Nevertheless, there are a lot of alternatives to catch live action. On that note, let's have a look at a few such options.

NBA TV/NBA LEAGUE PASS

Live action from the game between the LA Lakers and the Phoenix Suns can be seen with an NBA TV/ NBA League Pass. The game will be streamed directly through NBA.com. It will cost $6.99/month or $59.99/year to get an NBA League Pass, which is also available as a bundle.

Nothing angers and saddens me more than not being available to and for my teammates! I’m hurt inside and out right now. 🤦🏾‍♂️. The road back from recovery begins now. Back soon like I never left. #ThekidfromAKRON🤴🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 21, 2021

NBA on ESPN LIVE

The LA Lakers vs Phoenix Suns matchup can be watched on ESPN via the 'watch live' section on the ESPN website or the ESPN app. ESPN have tie-ups with popular streaming services like Sling TV, AT&T TV NOW, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV and FuboTV.

NBA on TNT

This match can be viewed live via the TNT live stream on the TNT website or the Watch TNT app. TNT live can be accessed with an active subscription to YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV or AT&T TV NOW.