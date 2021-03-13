NBA Reddit Stream Alternatives: Milwaukee Bucks vs Washington Wizards live stream options - March 13th

Get ready for some NBA action as the red-hot Milwaukee Bucks face off against the slumping Washington Wizards at the Capital One Arena tonight.

The Milwaukee Bucks tipped off the second half of their season with a thrashing of the New York Knicks in their previous matchup. Giannis Antetokounmpo led the charge on the night, dropping his fifth triple-double of the season with 24 points to go along with 10 rebounds and as many assists.

With the win, the Milwaukee Bucks improved their record to 23-14 on the season, 2.5 games behind the Nets superteam in the East. Khris Middleton continues to support the reigning league MVP with a steady production of points, averaging 20.4 points on 49% shooting from the field.

On the other end, the Washington Wizards have resumed their struggles from the first half of the season, losing two straight games ahead of this matchup. The Wizards are coming off a disappointing loss to the 76ers, marking their 22nd loss of the campaign.

Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook combined for 44 points between them but could not secure a win for their side. The duo are now getting ready for a clash against Giannis and Khris in a game where the Milwaukee Bucks are the favorites to come out on top.

NBA Reddit Stream Alternatives: How to live-stream the Milwaukee Bucks vs Washington Wizards game?

Russell Westbrook #4 and Bradley Beal #3 of the Washington Wizards

Basketball fans won't be able to stream the game between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Washington Wizards on Reddit since a ban is in effect. However, there are still several ways to catch this exciting fixture with the options stated below:

NBA TV/NBA LEAGUE PASS

Fans can watch this game using NBA TV/ NBA League Pass. The game will be streamed directly through NBA.com. It will cost $6.99/month or $59.99/year to get the NBA League Pass, which is also available as a bundle.

NBA on ESPN LIVE

NBA fans can watch the Milwaukee Bucks vs. Washington Wizards matchup on ESPN via the 'Watch Live' section on the ESPN website or the ESPN app. ESPN also has tie-ups with popular streaming services like Sling TV, AT&T TV NOW, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV. FuboTV is another feasible option for the fans to utilize.

NBA on TNT

The match can be viewed live via the TNT live stream on the TNT website or the Watch TNT app. You can also watch TNT live with an active subscription to YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, or AT&T TV NOW.

Can the Milwaukee Bucks vs Washington Wizards game be live-streamed on Reddit for free?

Khris Middleton #22 and Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks

Until last year, fans were streaming high-definition NBA games on Reddit for free, although illegal. Since the ban on subreddit r/NBA streams, fans will now have to catch all the high-flying basketball action through legitimate means alone.

Nevertheless, die-hard fans can still catch the game between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Washington Wizards through various options mentioned in this article.