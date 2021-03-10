NBA Reddit Stream Alternatives: San Antonio Spurs vs Dallas Mavericks live stream options - March 10th

The second half of the 2020-21 NBA season will begin with an enticing clash between the San Antonio Spurs and the Dallas Mavericks.

Despite dim early-season projections, the San Antonio Spurs have defied all odds to secure their place among the top eight teams in the West. The Spurs entered the All-Star break with an 18-14 record that placed them in the 7th spot, one game behind 2020 Western Conference finalists, the Denver Nuggets.

Meanwhile, the Dallas Mavericks ended the first half of their season on a high note, registering a three-game winning streak that placed them one game behind the San Antonio Spurs in 8th position in the West (18-16). The Mavericks have a 1-0 season series lead over their Lone Star State rivals, beating the Spurs 122-177 in their first clash of the campaign.

NBA Reddit Stream Alternatives: How to live-stream the San Antonio Spurs vs Dallas Mavericks game

DeMar DeRozan #10 of the San Antonio Spurs

Fans won't be able to use Reddit as a medium to stream the game between the San Antonio Spurs and the Dallas Mavericks since a ban is in effect.

Fortunately, they can catch all the live NBA action using the options listed below:

NBA TV/NBA LEAGUE PASS

Fans can watch this game using NBA TV/ NBA League Pass. The game will be streamed directly through NBA.com. It will cost $6.99/month or $59.99/year to get the NBA League Pass, which is also available as a bundle.

All-Star Break is over. Time to get to work vs. the Spurs 🤠



TOMORROW on @FOXSportsSW on @ItsOnATT at 7:30PM CT. #MFFL — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) March 10, 2021

Advertisement

NBA on ESPN LIVE

NBA fans can watch the San Antonio Spurs vs Dallas Mavericks matchup on ESPN via the 'watch live' section on the ESPN website or the ESPN app.

ESPN also has tie-ups with popular streaming services like Sling TV, AT&T TV NOW, Hulu + Live TV and YouTube TV. FuboTV is another feasible option for fans to utilize.

NBA on TNT

This match can be viewed live via the TNT live stream on the TNT website or Watch TNT app. Fans can also watch TNT live with an active subscription to YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, or AT&T TV NOW.

Can the San Antonio Spurs vs Dallas Mavericks game be live-streamed on Reddit for free?

Advertisement

Luka Doncic #77 and Kristaps Porzingis #6 of the Dallas Mavericks

In the past, Reddit served as a gateway for fans to watch high-definition NBA games for free. However, since the subreddit r/NBAstreams got banned for streaming live matches, there is no way to catch NBA action on the website through free and legitimate means.

Nevertheless, the game between the San Antonio Spurs and the Dallas Mavericks can be viewed using the various options mentioned in this article.