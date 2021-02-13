NBA Reddit Stream: Brooklyn Nets vs Golden State Warriors live-stream for February 13th

The Brooklyn Nets will head over to the Chase Center in San Francisco to take on the gritty Golden State Warriors tonight. The Golden State Warriors will be hungry for revenge, as the Brooklyn Nets schooled them to a 125-99 thrashing in the season opener.

The Brooklyn Nets have faced turbulence in their recent stretch, as former league MVP Kevin Durant was on the sidelines due to COVID-19 protocols. However, Durant has been given the green light to suit up for this matchup as he makes his return to the floor against his former teammate Stephen Curry.

The Brooklyn Nets have the third-best record in the East with 15 wins and 12 losses thus far. Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors will enter this contest with the eighth-best record in a stacked Western Conference, with 14 wins and 12 losses ahead of their matchup with the Brooklyn Nets.

In the past, social media site Reddit has been utilized by fans to stream NBA games for free, although it was illegal. Since the ban on the popular subreddit r/NBA streams, fans have been searching for alternative ways to stream live games for one of the most popular basketball leagues in the world.

Can the Brooklyn Nets - Golden State Warriors game be live-streamed on Reddit for free?

Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets high-fives teammates before the first half against the Golden State Warriors at Barclays Center on December 22, 2020

The Brooklyn Nets have been one of the most-watched NBA teams this season. The four-team trade that sent James Harden to the East coast has proven to be the blockbuster trade move of our time.

While the Nets are still working out the kinks in their system, fans have already been rewarded with some action-packed games that usually turn into a high-scoring affair.

With Stephen Curry on fire at the other end, this game could potentially display another high-scoring battle fans have been waiting for.

✈️ @KDTrey5's return to basketball and the Bay, and what else to watch for on our five-game West coast road trip ✈️ — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) February 13, 2021

Unfortunately, fans can no longer watch NBA games for free on Reddit due to the ban. However, there are still several ways of watching this exciting fixture with the options stated below.

How to live-stream the Brooklyn Nets - Golden State Warriors game?

James Harden of the Brooklyn Nets wears a shirt that reads "Built by Black History" during warmups.

The Golden State Warriors have witnessed inspiring performances by three-time NBA champion Stephen Curry, who has been red-hot from the floor in their recent stretch.

However, Curry will need more production from the bench in this matchup, as the Brooklyn Nets have defeated teams by hammering them with their offensive prowess.

The stage has been set, and the players are ready to rock the hardwood at the $1.4 billion arena in a nationally-televised game. Find out how you can watch this thrilling matchup with several options below:

NBA TV/NBA LEAGUE PASS

Fans can watch this game using NBA TV/ NBA League Pass. The game will be streamed directly through NBA.com. It will cost $6.99/month or $59.99/year to get the NBA League Pass, which is also available as a bundle.

NBA on ESPN LIVE

NBA fans can watch the Brooklyn Nets vs. Golden State Warriors matchup on ESPN via the 'watch live' section on the ESPN website or the ESPN app. ESPN also has tie-ups with popular streaming services like Sling TV, AT&T TV NOW, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV. FuboTV is another feasible option for fans to utilize.

NBA on TNT

This match can be viewed live via the TNT live stream on the TNT website or the Watch TNT app. You can also watch TNT live with an active subscription to YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, or AT&T TV NOW.

NBA on ABC

The Brooklyn Nets vs. Golden State Warriors game will air on ABC, making it pretty easy to watch. Fans with a traditional cable package can use the ABC app and stream it from a PC, laptop, or tablet on the web.