NBA Reddit Stream: LA Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves live-stream for February 16th

Reigning NBA champions LA Lakers will visit the Target Center for a clash against the Minnesota Timberwolves for the second encounter between the two sides. The LA Lakers surged past the Timberwolves in the first matchup with a blowout victory and a final scoreline of 127-91.

LeBron James and co. will aim to take a 2-0 lead with another win on the road tonight.

The Minnesota Timberwolves haven't been able to catch a break this season, as they have become the definition of rock bottom in the West. The Wolves will enter this contest with a 7-20 season record and the worst winning percentage (.259) in the association.

On the other end, the visiting LA Lakers are in the hunt for the top spot in the West with a 21-7 record ahead of this matchup.

Social media site Reddit has served as a free but illegal gateway for fans to stream NBA games in the past.

But since the ban on the popular subreddit r/NBA streams, fans have been left in the dark on how to stream live games for one of the most popular basketball leagues in the world.

Can the LA Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves game be live-streamed on Reddit for free?

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers celebrates his basket at the end of the third quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies.

The LA Lakers dodged a bullet when MRI results for their star Anthony Davis revealed no rupture of his right Achilles tendon. However, the team will be without his services for an extended period of time.

The coaching staff naturally does now want to take any chances with Davis' fitness. King James will have to lead the LA Lakers and extend his minutes on the floor until Davis returns.

Yeah, @KingJames is really doing this in Year 18.



1 RT = 2 #NBAAllStar Votes pic.twitter.com/k0fbPgK0vh — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) February 13, 2021

Frank Vogel will need the rest of the cast to step up and rally behind James to ensure the LA Lakers don't fall behind in a highly competitive Western Conference. Kyle Kuzma could get the nod for joining the starting five in the LA Lakers' upcoming schedule.

Kuzma has had a terrific season for the LA Lakers thus far and could help James carry the load on the offense.

Unfortunately, fans won't be able to watch NBA games for free on Reddit due to the ban. On the bright side, there are still several ways to watch this exciting fixture with the options stated below.

How to live-stream the LA Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves game?

Karl-Anthony Towns of the Minnesota Timberwolves warms before a game against the Utah Jazz.

The Minnesota Timberwolves registered a rare win in their previous matchup against the Toronto Raptors. Karl-Anthony Towns and Malik Beasley combined for 40 points en route to their seventh win of the season.

Towns' return to the hardwood is a positive development for the struggling Timberwolves. He could potentially help bring them out of their early-season slump.

Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 21 points (in the last three games) since his return to action. The Minnesota Timberwolves will aim to take advantage of the Lakers side without Anthony Davis.

That said, LeBron James is a one-man army who has proven to be unstoppable this season and won't allow any quarters in this matchup.

Get ready for this enticing fixture as the teams take center at the Target Center in Minneapolis at 8 PM ET. Find out how to catch the game live with the following options:

NBA TV/NBA LEAGUE PASS

Fans can watch this game using NBA TV/ NBA League Pass. The game will be streamed directly through NBA.com. It will cost $6.99/month or $59.99/year to get the NBA League Pass, which is also available as a bundle.

NBA on ESPN LIVE

NBA fans can watch the LA Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves matchup on ESPN via the 'watch live' section on the ESPN website or the ESPN app. ESPN also has tie-ups with popular streaming services like Sling TV, AT&T TV NOW, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV. FuboTV is another feasible option for the fans to utilize.

Karl-Anthony Towns is now the Timberwolves' all-time leader in 3-Pt FG 👏 @KarlTowns pic.twitter.com/3Wn0LCRJLH — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) February 15, 2021

NBA on TNT

This match can be viewed live via the TNT live stream on the TNT website or the Watch TNT app. You can also watch TNT live with an active subscription to YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, or AT&T TV NOW.

NBA on ABC

The LA Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves game will air on ABC, making it pretty easy to watch. Fans with a traditional cable package can use the ABC app and stream it from a PC, laptop, or tablet on the web.