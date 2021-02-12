NBA Reddit Stream: Memphis Grizzlies vs LA Lakers live-stream for February 12th

The Memphis Grizzlies will visit Staples Center tonight for their third meeting of the season against the red-hot LA Lakers. The Memphis Grizzlies fell to the dominant LA Lakers in both of their previous 2020-21 NBA season matchups and will be hungry for revenge as they battle it out on the road tonight.

The LA Lakers have been grinding out wins in their last few matchups and have fought hard for their impressive six-game winning streak. Meanwhile, the Memphis Grizzlies have had their share of ups and downs this season and will enter this contest at .500 having bested the Charlotte Hornets in their previous outing.

Social media site Reddit had served as a free but illegal gateway for fans to stream NBA games. Since the ban on the popular subreddit r/NBAstreams, fans have been left in the dark on how to stream live games from the world's most popular basketball league.

Can the Memphis Grizzlies - LA Lakers game be live-streamed on Reddit for free?

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers handles the ball

The defending champions, LA Lakers have come up with strong showings in overtime in three straight games during their six-game winning streak. LeBron James has continued to dazzle this season and is filling up the stat sheet with MVP-caliber numbers yet again. James posted 25 points, seven assists and six rebounds as the LA Lakers held off the Oklahoma City Thunder in their previous outing.

Unfortunately, fans won't be able to watch NBA games for free on Reddit due to the ban. On the bright side, there are still several ways to catch this exciting fixture with the options stated below.

How to live-stream the Memphis Grizzlies vs LA Lakers game?

Tyus Jones #21, Kyle Anderson #1 and Dillon Brooks #24 of the Memphis Grizzlies celebrate during the fourth quarter of the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves

Advertisement

Kyle Anderson of the Memphis Grizzlies will fancy his chances against the LA Lakers as he is coming off a 27-point performance in a win against the Charlotte Hornets.

However, LeBron has been on a tear in their recent stretch and has proven time and time again that he can carry the team all by himself. The LA Lakers have gone 8-2 in their last ten matchups and will look to keep their hot-streak alive with a win tonight.

Get ready as these two sides lock horns for an enticing matchup in the NBA. Find out how to catch the game live with the following options:

NBA TV/NBA LEAGUE PASS

Fans can watch this game using NBA TV/ NBA League Pass. The game will be streamed directly through NBA.com. It will cost $6.99/month or $59.99/year to get the NBA League Pass, which is also available as a bundle.

NBA on ESPN LIVE

NBA fans can watch the Memphis Grizzlies vs LA Lakers matchup on ESPN via the 'watch live' section on the ESPN website or the ESPN app. ESPN also has tie-ups with popular streaming services like Sling TV, AT&T TV NOW, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV. FuboTV is another feasible option for the fans to utilize.

NBA on TNT

This match can be viewed live via the TNT live stream on the TNT website or Watch TNT app. You can also watch TNT live with an active subscription to YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, or AT&T TV NOW.

Advertisement

NBA on ABC

The Memphis Grizzlies vs. LA Lakers game will air on ABC, making it pretty easy to watch. Fans with a traditional cable package can use the ABC app and stream it from a PC, laptop, or tablet on the web.